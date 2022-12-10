Fan mods Bill Clinton into Elden Ring after The Game Awards 2022 stage invasion

Unlike most gaming events, The Game Awards have mostly avoided getting involved in major controversies and falling prey to meme culture. However, since the event is livestreamed every year, it is always vulnerable to unexpected intrusions or technical difficulties.

The latest iteration of The Game Awards, which was held on December 8, became the casualty of one such intrusion when an unidentified individual walked up on stage right after FromSoftware’s Elden Ring won Game of the Year. They had some interesting words to say about former United States President Bill Clinton:

“…Real quick, I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton. Thank you everybody.”

While many people immediately began posting memes and jokes about Bill Clinton winning the Game of the Year award and being on the cover of Elden Ring, one dedicated fan went a step further and developed a fully-functional mod that adds the former president to Elden Ring itself.

Elden Ring fan replaces protagonist with Bill Clinton after The Game Awards debacle

The fan, identified as a modder named Arestame, showcased his mod on Twitter. He posted a video and joked about a collaboration between Elden Ring and Bill Clinton in the caption. The modder even jokingly referred to the teenager’s words at the event as an announcement for the collaboration.

The 45-second gameplay clip, which has garnered over a million views in less than 24 hours, starts off with a shot of President Clinton rocking a suit and standing in the middle of the game’s starting area, Limgrave. The next few shots are probably some of the most amusing that one has ever seen in a videogame.

Bill Clinton strolls across a fantasy land with a giant club in his hand. Soon enough, he encounters an enemy and engages him in combat, swinging his club with skill and prowess. What follows is a short but intense fight that ends with Clinton’s defeat, and the final shot shows him face-down inside a cave.

While the option to download this mod has not yet been made available, it is possible that the popularity of the clip may prompt the modder to release it on a website like Nexusmods.

The "Bill Clinton" incident was one of the most ridiculous moments in the history of The Game Awards and left everyone on stage confused. The live audience and the millions of people watching on various online platforms all over the world were amused and perplexed at the same time.

The Game Awards controversy aftermath

While the internet was soon flooded with clips and reactions making fun of the incident, it seems that the organizers were not amused in the slightest. Soon after the show ended, Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards, posted the following tweet:

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested.

Fans are ecstatic that Elden Ring won the prestigious Game of the Year title at the 2022 Game Awards ceremony, but the magical moment was somewhat ruined by the intruder, who is reportedly a teenager. They opined that the game, which also won awards for best game direction, best art direction, and best role playing game, was "robbed" of the spotlight it deserved upon being crowned the GOTY.

Many were also shocked to see how easily the teenager was able to join Elden Ring's team on stage and raised concerns about the event's security measures.

Poll : 0 votes