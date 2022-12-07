How to reach the Limgrave Colosseum in Elden Ring?

On December 7, 2022, FromSoftware officially released the brand new Colosseum update for Elden Ring. This is a free update for the game and is meant for PvP players, especially those who want to engage in standard 1v1 or 3v3 combat without interruptions.

In order to take part in the PvP duels, players need to find the Colosseums first. Hence, a brief guide has been provided in this article that will help players reach the Limgrave Colosseum, one of the three major PvP arenas in Elden Ring.

A major complaint about Elden Ring ever since its release has been its PvP mode. Simply opening the world for friends led to invasions where enemies could just jump in, interrupting two people who might be trying to kill a boss.

This Colosseum update removes that problem as it is an outright dueling system inside a dedicated arena where players can engage in PvP without any unfair interruptions.

Guide to reach the Limgrave Colosseum in Elden Ring

The Limgrave Colosseum is the first one that players will encounter while exploring the map. It is pretty easy to find and will be one that players will try out first to get a hang of this brand-new feature.

Limgrave Colosseum Location Guide

Step 1: Travel to Warmaster's Shack in Limgrave.

Warmaster's Shack in Limgrave (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 2: Travel North till players reach a massive building.

Travel North of the Site of Grace (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 3: First, players will need to defeat an NPC invader.

First-time visitors will encounter an NPC invader (Image via FromSoftware)

Step 4: Approach the main gate and enter the Colosseum.

Enter the Colosseum after opening the gate (Image via FromSoftware)

Once players enter the Limgrave Colosseum, they will be able to interact with a statue of Marika and take part in the PvP mode. It has two different modes and this will vary across all three Colosseums.

In Limgrave, the two modes are called United Combat and Combat Ordeal. Amongst these, the former is a proper team-fight-based mode where the team with the most points will win at the end of the fight.

Combat Ordeal is a mode where multiple solo players will be pitched into the arena and they will all be on their own. Those who get the most points will win. This will also be a time-limited event similar to the United Combat game mode.

However, one will not be able to use Summons in the Limgrave battle arena. It is reserved for the Caelid Colosseum in Elden Ring. In any case, once players unlock the Limgrave Colosseum from the open world, they do not need to travel to it every time to access the PvP battles.

This is because, upon unlocking the Limgrave Colosseum, a statue of Marika will open up in the Roundtable Hold. This will be a direct access route that players can use to jump into PvP in Elden Ring.

Lastly, all the various options involving this kind of combat mode, the total number of players, and other aspects can be selected from the menu that opens up after interacting with the Marika statue. Overall, this is a very unique update and will change Elden Ring a lot.

Players are still waiting for a full-fledged DLC, but this new update will keep a major section of the community engaged for quite a while. The new Colosseum update also introduced changes to certain weapons that players should try out to optimize their fights as much as possible.

