Fact Check: Does Overwatch 2 have Split-Screen support?

With Overwatch 2 finally live for all players to try out, there has been a fair bit of curiosity among community members regarding the features that the new franchise entry has to offer.

One of the biggest questions on a player’s lips along with how to change the server region of the game is if the sequel has Split-Screen support.

Overwatch 1 did not have the feature for all the years that the game was active, however, with the major changes that Blizzard introduced in the latest title, many felt that perhaps the developers might have thought about including it this time around.

Unfortunately, for now, Overwatch 2 does not come with Split-Screen support. While it is something that players have been asking Blizzard to add to the game for some time now, the developers are yet to add it to the shooter just yet.

Hence, players trying to enjoy the game locally will not be able to boot it up like a fighting game. The only way to play with other people will be online.

When it comes to local play in competitive and other multiplayer titles, Split-Screen features offer some of the best co-op experiences that players can ask for. However, as Overwatch 2 does not drop with the feature, it's quite unfortunate for those franchise fans who were hoping that Blizzard would finally listen to introduce it to the sequel.

The only way that players will be able to play locally is through the online queue and matchmaking service that the shooter drops with. This is the case for both the PvP as well as the PvE modes of the game.

But Blizzard might look to introduce the feature in the near future for at least some of the game modes in Overwatch 2.

However, the chances of that are rather slim, as the Overwatch franchise is poised to be a very competitive online experience, so if the developers do decide to add a Split-Screen type of feature to the game, it might just be for some of the least competitive game modes in the titles.

For now, due to the lack of Split-Screen features, Overwatch 2 players will only be able to enjoy the local co-op through the online mode. Players and their friends will be able to queue up for the various online modes that the game has to offer, that is if they are able to get past the plethora of performance bugs and the abysmally long queue times.

