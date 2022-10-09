Overwatch 2 “Rendering Device Lost” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Overwatch 2 servers and clients have been riddled with some of the most annoying bugs and performance issues, which has not allowed players to have a favorable experience in the game.

From abysmally long server queue times to errors and glitches that are making one play the game on a blurry, nearsighted screen, the current state of Blizzard's latest franchise entry is not living up to expectations.

One of the most annoying issues to deal with in the shooter is the “Rendering Device Lost” error, which occurs because of a TDR (timeout detection and recovery) incident when players are in the game.

- Fixes are being rolled out over the next few hours to address many of the remaining LC-208 errors



- We are aware of lengthy account migration queues and are ramping up capacity to move it faster We want to share updates from the team working this weekend on #Overwatch2 - Fixes are being rolled out over the next few hours to address many of the remaining LC-208 errors- We are aware of lengthy account migration queues and are ramping up capacity to move it faster We want to share updates from the team working this weekend on #Overwatch2:- Fixes are being rolled out over the next few hours to address many of the remaining LC-208 errors- We are aware of lengthy account migration queues and are ramping up capacity to move it faster

It will automatically push the player out of the match, closing the game in the process, and making it one of the biggest game-breaking eros in the shooter at the moment.

However, there are a few solutions that players will be able to employ to fix the “Rendering Device Lost” error in Overwatch 2, and today’s guide will go over each of them.

Fixing the “Rendering Device Lost” error in Overwatch 2

The “Rendering Device Lost” error in Overwatch 2 is an extremely annoying issue to deal with in the game, however, there are a few things that players will be able to do in order to fix it.

1) Updating the game to the latest version

The TDR incident can be caused due to a version mismatch that the player’s client is facing. Hence, to be able to fix it, one will be required to check for the latest version of the shooter and update it to the latest patch.

After checking for the latest game files, the Battle.net client on PC, and the “check for updates” options in consoles will then automatically start to download the latest version of Overwatch 2.

2) Updating the graphics drivers

Another viable solution that seems to have helped many in the community deal with the “Rendering Device Lost” error in the shooter is to update their GPU drivers. Players will be able to use apps like the NVIDIA Geforce Experience and the Radeon Software for AMD to be very easily able to upgrade their drivers to the latest version.

Updating the GPU drivers more often than not solves issues related to certain game performances, and it’s likely to solve this error in Overwatch 2 as well.

3) Avoid overclocking the CPU/GPU

If fans are playing the shooter on an overclocked CPU or a GPU, they might face the “Rendering Device Lost” error more often than others. Many in the community have pointed out that restoring the clock speed to default has not only led to better performance but has in many cases rooted out the error as well.

Hence, reverting it to the default settings might just do the trick for those who have been plagued with this game-breaking bug.

4) Avoid running background apps

This solution is for older systems that struggle to keep multiple tabs and applications open at the same time. If these users are facing the “Rendering Device Lost” error in Overwatch 2, it’s likely because they have other background apps open on their system.

Players are therefore advised to relaunch the game after closing all background processes and freeing up their RAM as much as possible.

5) Re-installing the game

While this may be one of the more drastic steps that a player can invest in, many in the community have mentioned that uninstalling and then re-installing the game seems to have done the trick.

If certain game files are corrupt and not working properly, then re-installing the game from scratch is likely to root out the problem.

If players are still facing the “Rendering Device Lost” error on Overwatch 2 even after the above steps then they are requested to submit a ticket to Blizzard Support.

