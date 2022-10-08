How to easily convert Apex Legends sensitivity to Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has seen a surge of new and returning franchise fans, ever since the shooter officially went live a couple of days ago.

With new game modes, characters, and features, there is a lot that players are having an incredible time with irrespective of the hellishly long queue times, and the plethora of bugs and performance issues.

The title is arguably one of the biggest launches in Blizzard’s history as there are a lot of expectations riding on it. This is why players from other first-person shooter games seem quite keen to try out the new entry and are curious to find out how they will be able to transfer some of the in-game settings from that shooter to Overwatch 2.

One of the biggest queries that community members have had with Blizzard’s new shooter is how they can transfer the sensitivity from a game like Apex Legends.

The process is not all that complicated and today’s guide will look into how Apex Legends players will be able to very easily transfer their custom sensitivity to Overwatch 2.

Converting Apex Legends sensitivity to Overwatch 2

To be able to convert the custom sensitivity from Apex Legends to Overwatch 2, there are a few things that players will need to do,

One of the best ways of converting sensitivity from one shooter to the next will be through the use of third-party services like aiming.pro and gamingsmart. These websites make the transition seamless, and Apex Legends players will be able to do it without much hassle.

After making their way to any of the websites, players will then need to navigate to the to Apex Legends option and then enter the respective sensitivity settings that they use for the shooter.

In the converter, they will then be able to pick the Overwatch 2 options, and the website will automatically change the sensitivity settings from Apex Legends to Blizzard's latest shooter.

Players can then get to adjust the resulting sensitivity settings to tweak it even more to their liking. Once they are happy with the resulting settings, they will just be required to input the same details into the shooter’s sensitivity settings.

When it comes to competitive first-person shooter titles like Apex Legends and Overwatch 2, it’s important that players are comfortable with the peripheral settings, and ideally use those with which they were familiar, for a considerable amount of time.

Fortunately, games like Overwatch allow players to convert the sensitivity from one shooter into another, and players from titles like Valorant, Fortnite, and Apex Legends will be able to do it seamlessly via third-party websites.

However, it’s important to note here that, achieving the same amount of familiarity with the controls in Overwatch 2 from Apex Legends will indeed be a bit of a stretch. As the game mechanics are fundamentally different between the two titles, players will be able to get close to the familiar setting that they are used to, but it’s quite impossible to be exactly replicate it.

Hence, even after the sensitivity transfer, players will be required a fair bit of adjusting period before they are optimally accustomed to it.

