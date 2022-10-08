Overwatch 2 “aim feeling off or floaty” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Overwatch 2 experience, hasn’t exactly been great for many players because of the number of bugs and gameplay issues that the shooter has been facing from the very first day of its launch.

The title has been marred with glitches and abysmally long queue times, which is making many quite frustrated with the current state of the shooter.

One of the most annoying and persistent issues that fans are facing at the moment is a glitch which is making their aim feel quite off in the shooter.

The community has suggested that this has something to do with the Overwatch 2 servers themselves, and how problems with them have been causing issues with the settings in the game.

It’s one of the most annoying problems that players are being subjected to in Overwatch 2, hence, today’s guide will specifically go over some of the steps that players can employ to fix the “aim feeling off or floaty” error in both PC and console.

Fixing the “aim feeling off or floaty” error in Overwatch 2

As mentioned the “aim feeling off or floaty” glitch in Overwatch 2 has something to do with the servers messing with the in-game settings, hence, the steps listed below will have to do with tweaking some of the in-game settings in the game.

1) Fixing the “aim feeling off or floaty” glitch on PC

When it comes to PC users, players will be required to,

Make their way to the options menu in Overwatch 2 and then select the video tab. Here the first thing that they will be required to do is to turn off the Dynamic Render Scale.

After this, they will need to enable NVIDIA Reflex, and then make their way to the Controls tab. Here, in Advanced controller settings, players will be required to disable Aim Smoothing, which is what is causing the issue in the game.

Players must then make their way to the Gameplay tab, and then turn on High Precision Mouse Input. Then making their way to Accessibility, they must set Camera Shake to “Reduce” and turn the HUD Shake off.

Once the settings have been tweaked, Overwatch 2 PC players will find that the aiming in the game feels much better and more natural. Aim Smoothing is one of the biggest culprits that cause the issue in the game along with the server errors, bugs, and glitches.

2) Fixing the “aim feeling off or floaty” glitch on Console

Console users can invest in the following steps to solve the issue in the shooter:

Making their way to the game menu, players will be required to select the Video tab and navigate their way to the Display option settings. Here they must set their Preferred Mode to “Framerate” from “Resolution”.

Then making their way to the Accessibility tab they will be required to set Camera Shake to “Reduced” and then completely switch off HUD Shake.

The changes for console players are are rather simple, and after conducting the above steps, players will notice a significant improvement with their aiming in the shooter.

