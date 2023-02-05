Fact Check: Is Hogwarts Legacy's social system going to be Persona-like?

While Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released soon, fans have more questions about the title at this point than answers. Yes, the developers at Avalanche Software have divulged many details about the game, but many things have not been touched on yet; it's hard to tell whether this is intentional on the studio's part.

Considering the fact that fans know a big part of Hogwarts Legacy will be school life, some fans have been wondering if it will be implemented similarly to something that has been seen before. For example, ATLUS' Persona series of Japanese role-playing games — which also rely heavily on a social system — allows players to choose how they spend their time. But is something of that sort present in Hogwarts Legacy too?

Can players expect a Persona-inspired social system in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy won't have a Persona-like social system. For the uninitiated, the Persona games use an in-game calendar to keep track of gameplay progression, as players spend each day however they wish. This can be in dungeons, ranking up their relationships with NPCs, or performing various activities — like shopping, saunas, or part-time jobs to increase stats.

However, looking at the various gameplay clips released thus far and taking into account all the available information, nothing suggests a calendar-based mechanic will be available in Hogwarts Legacy.

Players of this title can visit the outdoors; however, its activities are different. They come in the form of puzzles, side missions for NPCs, collectibles, combat, and more. Any progression made in the game will present itself by leveling up your character, which will help with obtaining new talents and skills, as well as learning spells.

Gamers will also be able to establish relationships with certain companions in the game, and this is the closest Hogwarts Legacy will get to a Persona comparison. At the end of the day, though, this title is very much an open-world offering, so players do have the freedom of where they go and how they approach various problems.

Gamers will also be given a certain degree of liberty by the title's story when it comes to how they shape their character with regard to NPC engagement and choice-making.

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

Set in the late 1800s, this is a wholly original tale set in the Wizarding World universe. Take control of a new fifth-year student who has arrived at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Thanks to their unique situation, they will be subjected to a quick course in magic to get them up to speed.

But with a goblin rebellion brewing in the background, the protagonist will awaken a latent, ancient magical ability that could be paramount in stopping evil.

Explore the castle's various areas and make new friends and enemies as you master magic. From studying Herbology and Wild Beasts to Charms and Potions, you have many opportunities to expand your horizon. Things you can learn in the title include varied spells that have both environmental and combat utility. On that note, battles in the game are flashy and fluid, urging the player to strike a balance between offense and defense against multiple enemies at once.

The game will be released on February 10 for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be launched on April 4, 2023. Lastly, the title will arrive on Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes