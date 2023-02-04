Fact Check: Will there be Romance options in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is just around the corner, bringing a new world of magic and wonder to experience. As new fifth-year students, players will attend and learn at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This means players will also meet new students and become steadfast friends. But is there a way to further strengthen this bond with a romantic twist?

Fans have been wondering about this aspect since the developer unveiled various companions for the game. Each belongs to one of the four Houses in Hogwarts. However, each will feature their own personality, likes, dislikes, struggles, questlines, and more.

Can players romance their companions in Hogwarts Legacy

The four NPC companions are also students studying alongside the protagonist in Hogwarts Legacy. They are Natsai Onai (Gryffindor), Poppy Sweeting (Hufflepuff), Amit Thakkar (Ravenclaw), and Sebastian Sallow (Slytherin). On top of that. players can create a custom character per their wish, so it would make sense to wonder if romantic options are available too. Unfortunately, the answer is no. Nothing so far suggests a romance system of any sort.

The game has received several trailers and developer deep-dives, all of which address core elements like combat, exploration, and more. Romance, meanwhile, has not been touched upon, and we’re only a week away from launch. On that note, a few Trophies (achievements for the PlayStation ecosystem) were leaked, hinting at how their quests would end. For Poppy, the animal-obsessed Hufflepuff, the trophy is named Beast Friends (Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line).

So with all the information at hand so far, players can expect to be close friends with the companion of their choice in Hogwarts Legacy. As mentioned before, each student has their own problems and struggles. This will be outlined in their core background and companion quest. Taking Poppy once again as an example, she cares for nature and especially the various beasts that roam the lands. No matter how dangerous the creatures are, like Hippogriffs, centaurs, or even dragons, Poppy will always be there to extend a compassionate arm to them.

However, these relationships seem optional, so it is up to players if they wish to pursue them in the first place. It remains to be seen if players can complete all four companion missions in one playthrough. Logically, this should be possible since they belong to different Houses, so there is no reason to suggest a clash or progression block.

When does Hogwarts Legacy release?

Players do not have to wait much longer to visit Avalanche Software’s take on the Wizarding World. Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, Deluxe Edition owners will get 72 hours of early access to enjoy the game on February 7, 2023.

Check out the preload and early play timings here. While this perk will not be available for Deluxe Edition on last-gen and Nintendo Switch platforms, they can still enjoy the game at a later date. For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Hogwarts Legacy arrives on April 4, 2023, while the Nintendo version is slated for June 25, 2023.

