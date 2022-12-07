Activision's latest game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was released on October 27, 2022. It is a direct sequel to the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Many fans are confused about the games' unoriginal nomenclature. They share the same name as the original Modern Warfare trilogy that started in 2007.

Both are connected in various ways, with the latest games seeing returning characters such as Ghost, Captain Price, Sergeant Gaz, and Soap of the Task Force 1-4-1.

Some new characters have also been introduced to the franchise with the latest titles. These include Kate Laswell, Alejandro Vargas, and Farah Karim, who undergo different circumstances and enemies than the original trilogy.

Disclaimer: This article contains mild spoilers for Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 is a soft reboot rather than a remake of the original

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is not a remake but a soft reboot of the original story, which has been enhanced for modern storytelling. It follows a similar storyline, with many connections and links to the previous trilogy.

The story of the original saga concluded with the release of Modern Warfare 3 in 2011. It cemented characters in the franchise who have been reimagined in new games.

The 2009 game continues five years after the events of Modern Warfare (2007), in which a massacre at a Russian airport triggers a war between the US and Russia. The story continues with Shephard betraying Ghost and Roach, with Captain Price avenging them in the end.

The story of the latest title is set three years after Modern Warfare (2019), although with small ties to the predecessor. Al-Qatala is the main antagonist of the game. Task Force 1-4-1 takes the faction on with the help of Farah's army, consisting of the Urzikstan Liberation Force, as various countries are in danger of a chemical attack.

The end of Modern Warfare 2 (2022) teased a well-known antagonist of the previous trilogy, Makarov, who will most likely be the main enemy in the next series installment. The post-credit scene also referenced an infamous mission from the original Modern Warfare 2, "No Russian," and the storyline is expected to continue in the next installment.

The 13-year difference between the two games has given Infinity Ward ample time to improve every aspect, including graphics, gameplay mechanics, gunplay, and everything in between. Some of the mechanics from the previous title have also been brought back, such as "dolphin-diving" and the third-person mode.

The latest installment consists of three major game modes — the campaign, Special Cooperative, and Multiplayer. Warzone 2 has also been integrated into the game, which is free and comes with Battle Royale game modes and a new DMZ (Demilitarized) mode set in Al-Mazrah. A new Raids mode will also be introduced during the mid-season update next week.

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is the first entry in the franchise that will follow a two-year cycle, with no new Call of Duty game set to be released in 2023. However, Activision will release a story DLC for the game, which will reportedly be a spin-off that tells the story of Ghost, a fan-favorite character of the Modern Warfare universe.

