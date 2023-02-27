Fact Check: Is there a way to remove Snow in Sons of the Forest?

Being one of the most popular titles to have dropped this February, Sons of the Forest has turned out to be a brutal experience for numerous fans of the survival horror genre.

The highly anticipated sequel to The Forest doesn't hold back any punches as it pushes players to make use of everything in their arsenal to survive the early portions of the game. Essentially, there are three spawn locations on the map where the player drops into as the narrative begins, and this spot is chosen at random.

Endnight Games @EndNightGame Hey Everyone,



Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.



However, it seems that the snowcapped mountain area is the main location that a majority of the player base seems to be dropping into as soon as the game begins. While there are plenty of challenges that players will encounter early on in the game, the snow itself seems to be one of the biggest that they must face.

This has led many to question whether snow is one of the many mechanics that they can remove in the game. Unfortunately, there's no way to get rid of the snow in Sons of the Forest. So, if players do drop into the Mountains when the game begins, they will have to survive their way through it.

Players will have to fight through the cold and snow in Sons of the Forest

If players drop on the mountain when the narrative kicks off, then they will have to adapt and fight through this region in order to survive in Sons of the Forest.

Unfortunately, there is no way to change your spawn location once a run begins, as the game doesn't have a mechanic or feature to alter or change the area from where you begin your journey. Considering that the survival horror game seems to favor the mountain spawn more, it’s highly likely that players won't find themselves on the Beach or the Forest when the game starts off.

One of the biggest challenges during the initial hours of Sons of the Forest is to find ways to fight off hunger, thirst, and fatigue.

The game also features a regular seasonal cycle, which means that the snow on the mountain won't be the only time that players must deal with harsh winter weather during gameplay. Even when players do manage to make their way to warmer regions, the seasonal cycle system will once again bring snow to the map, and they must adapt to the changing conditions once again.

Stocking up on supplies and crafting apparel that will keep the player character warm is one of the best ways to survive longer during the game’s harsher conditions.

