Fact Check: Is WWE 2K23 available on Xbox Game Pass?

WWE 2K23 launches today, and fans are excited to delve into the latest iteration of the popular fighting game. However, many have been wondering about its availability on Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, the game is not available on Xbox Game Pass, and there have been no comments from 2K Sports on its future arrival.

However, with the help of Xbox’s Smart Delivery feature, Xbox One users can play the game on Xbox Series X/S, eliminating the need to rebuy the game on current-gen systems.

WWE 2K23 is not available on Xbox Game Pass

WWE 2K23 is set to launch today, and fans won’t be able to get their hands on the title via Xbox Game Pass anytime soon. This popular fighting game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Visual Concepts, the game’s developers will be inclined to focus on facilitating a smooth launch on all platforms. They have already released an update 1.03, including stability fixes, improved compatibility, and more. This patch will iron out the issues before players boot the game.

WWE 2K23 is also not slated for release on the portable Nintendo Switch console. Although the portable console has an NBA series for fans to delve into, there has been no inclusion of recent WWE games apart from WWE 2K18 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

The only silver lining for fans and fighting games enthusiasts is WWE 2K23’s availability on all prominent platforms, including last-gen consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Users on both platforms can play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S without buying a second copy.

On the brighter side, the game has garnered positive reviews with the least technical errors and adds to its predecessors. Players and hardcore fans who bought the Icon or Deluxe Editions got the opportunity to play the game early from March 14, 2023, and were pleased with the quality and performance.

Owing to a positive reception and mass popularity, those anticipating the game to be released on Xbox Game Pass might have to wait until the developers provide some information.

More about WWE 2K23

#WWE2K23 @WWEgames Hit List!

2K Showcase

MyFACTION online

MyGM up to 4 players

Universe storylines

Creation Suite Upgrades

MyRISE - 2 NEW Storylines

Over 200 New & Returning Superstars

New optional pin mechanic

WarGames

Online Royal Rumble #WWE2K23 's TopHit List! @JohnCena 2K ShowcaseMyFACTION onlineMyGM up to 4 playersUniverse storylinesCreation Suite UpgradesMyRISE - 2 NEW StorylinesOver 200 New & Returning SuperstarsNew optional pin mechanicWarGamesOnline Royal Rumble #WWE2K23's Top 🔟 Hit List! ✨@JohnCena 2K Showcase✨MyFACTION online ✨MyGM up to 4 players✨Universe storylines ✨ Creation Suite Upgrades ✨ MyRISE - 2 NEW Storylines✨ Over 200 New & Returning Superstars✨ New optional pin mechanic✨WarGames✨Online Royal Rumble https://t.co/5ezZGDDxMP

WWE 2K23 comprises many game modes, including Universe, MyRISE, MyGM, and more. The MyRISE mode features a dedicated storyline in the form of The Lock and The Legacy.

Players fascinated by the behind-the-scenes management aspects can engage in MyGM mode, allowing them to choose from playable stars like Xavier Woods, Kurt Angle, Tyler Breeze, Eric Bischoff, and Mick Foley. This mode includes match types like Last Man Standing, Steel Cage, and Iron Man.

Players can partake in the Showcase mode, which involves completing objectives or actions to unlock unique rewards. One can refer to this article covering the complete list of Showcase mode unlockables. Players can acquire cosmetic rewards and stars like Rock, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar, along with specific variations in their looks.

Players curious about the future roadmap of this title can check out this article that highlights the season pass and post-launch DLCs to look forward to in the upcoming months.

Poll : 0 votes