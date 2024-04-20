Fallout 4: Best ways to get Purified Water

If you wish to have an easier time exploring the vast dangers of a post-war world in Fallout 4, then you need to get your hands on a lot of Purified Water. This resource is great at restoring your health, and there are several ways you can go about obtaining them.

While purchasing Purified Water is easy, it will cost you of a fair bit of Bottle Caps, so it is not the wisest thing to do. The better alternative is to make your own Purified Water in the game and stock up on it every chance you get.

Today’s Fallout 4 guide will go over how you will be able to get your hands on a good amount of Purified Water in the title.

How to easily make Purified Water in Fallout 4

Place a Water Pump (image via Bethesda)

To make Purified Water in Fallout 4, you first need to make a pump and a small Generator that supplies power to it. Once you have them both, follow these steps:

Make your way to a water body present in your settlement and enter Workshop mode.

Under Resources, pick Water and pick the Water Purifier option.

Make your way to land and then head to the Power Lab after exiting the Resources tab.

Select Generator (Small) and then choose “Attach Wire”. Now attach the wire to the Water Purifier.

Once you have completed these steps, you will be able to make bottles of Purified Water from the workbench or take empty bottles to the Water Purifier itself to refill them.

If you are wondering how to make the Purifier and the Generator, these are the materials you need for each:

Water Purifier:

Ceramic x2

Cloth x2

Copper x2

Oil x2

Rubber x5

Steel x10

Power x2

Generator:

Ceramic x1

Copper x2

Gears x2

Rubber x2

Steel x4

Hook generator to water pump (Image via Bethesda)

Other ways of getting Purified Water in Fallout 4

Other ways of getting Purified Water in Fallout 4 will be to either buy it from Vendors, get it from Codsworth after talking to the NPC once every day, loot it from Vault 95, or get it as a random loot.