Best ways to obtain Fusion Cores for your Power Armor in Fallout 4

Fusion Cores are among the key resources you need to constantly be able to use your Power Armor in Fallout 4. It’s the fuel that runs the suit, and if you are planning to go through a fair portion of the game using it, you will require a good number of these cores.

Unfortunately, Fusion Cores cannot be recharged in the title. Once you go through them, you will need to replace them with new ones.

There are a lot of ways you can obtain new Fusion Cores, and today’s Fallout 4 guide will go over some of the best ones.

How to get more Fusion Cores in Fallout 4

Here are some of the best ways to obtain Fusion Cores in Fallout 4:

1) Buy it from Trashman Carla

As mentioned earlier, there is no way to recharge Fusion Cores. The best way to replace them is to sell the ones that are used to Trashman Carla and then buy them off the NPC after resting for a day.

Make sure that you sell Carla a core that is not completely depleted. If you use up a core, it will disappear from your inventory. Make sure a bit of juice is left. Then, move the core from your Power Armor to your Inventory, and then sell it to Carla at Central Sanctuary.

After selling her the core, sleep for 24 hours, so the game skips to the next day. Now, go and check Carla’s inventory. She should now have a new Fusion Core that you can purchase.

2) Collect from destroyed sentry bots

Sentry bots will usually have one or two Fusion Cores. You can destroy them and then interact with the bots to obtain the cores.

3) Pick it from the Brotherhood of Steel

The Brotherhood of Steel has a lot of Power Armors running around that have their own cores. You can pickpocket them for Fusion cores in Fallout 4. Just make sure that you don’t get caught.

4) Use a mod

PC players can use the Rechargeable Fusion Cores mod, which will let them recharge the cores at Crafting Stations and not force them to buy new ones.