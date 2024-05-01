Fallout 4 “Mod operation could not be completed” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Fallout 4 players are facing another batch of performance issues. This time, the game is showing a mod error where the application is not able to complete an operation. This is one of the more annoying issues to deal with and primarily affects users who have mods installed in the game. The error occurs for both console and PC players. Currently, however, there is no permanent resolution for the issue.

Fortunately, there are a few possible workarounds that you can follow to deal with the existing issue. In this Fallout 4 guide, we go over how to possibly deal with the incomplete mod operation in the game.

How to possibly fix the “Mod operation could not be completed” error in Fallout 4

The “Mod operation could not be completed” error in Fallout 4 usually happens if you have mods installed for the game and are connected to the internet when you are logging into the title.

Fortunately, there are a few community-recommended tips that require you to go offline and then connect the internet to your system again once you have launched Fallout 4.

Here are the possible fixes that you can try on each platform:

On the PlayStation

After disconnecting the internet connection from your console, make your way to the Home Screen while Fallout 4 is still running in the background.

Then make your way to Settings, Network, and then under the Network Settings, you will need to click on “Connect to the Internet”.

On Xbox

With the game running, head into the Xbox menu and then Network Settings.

Now, press the “Go Offline” button and then the “Go Online” button.

On PC

PC users can simply disconnect and reconnect their internet connection through the Taskbar. They could also manually pull out the ethernet cable and plug it back in.

Once you have reconnected to the internet with the game already running, return to it and you should likely be able to redownload the mod that was causing the error.

The mod issue has been occurring for many players after the next-gen update for Fallout 4 went live a couple of days ago. The new update is also causing a purple texture error.

Disclaimer: The fixes provided above serve as possible workarounds and are not guaranteed to work.