Fallout: London's 18-minute-long gameplay trailer showcases the introductory mission of the DLC-sized mod

The team behind Fallout: London, a DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, has released 18-minutes of gameplay footage showcasing the very start of the game when players boot up the mod.

The mod first came into prominence in E3 2021. What tons of new game announcements failed to achieve, this mod for a five-year-old game at that point aced - it created hype like none other.

Unlike the Fallout titles, which are all set up in different parts of the United States, this mod chooses the other side of the Atlantic as the post-apocalyptic melting pot.

Bringing in all-new locations, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, & much more, this mod is gargantuan in scope as a total conversion mod. Timeline-wise, the events of this mod begin in 2237, which fits in between the events of Fallout 1 and 2. This places Fallout: London a total of 50 years before the events of Fallout 4.

Fallout: London shows rapid progress in development through its impressive gameplay trailer

Staying true to the spirit of all Fallout games, the beginning of Fallout: London takes place in an underground vault where things rapidly spiral out of control. Players must escape the crumbling bunker and reach the surface of the city.

The gameplay trailer showcases very little combat as we only see the player's character punching a bunch of Radshrews. These post-apocalyptic mole-like mammals are a departure from the usual starting enemies of every Fallout game - Radroaches.

Interestingly, Mr. Smythe, a villainous character quite akin to G-Man of the Half-Life series, appears through large displays and helps the player escape through the crumbling tube station. The gameplay trailer ends as the player boards a metro and takes a ride through the post-war buildings of London.

The character creation, S.P.E.C.I.A.L., and trait systems are quite identical to those of Fallout 4. However, it remains to be seen whether the modding team delves into taking a more RPG-esque approach to gameplay design, drawing inspiration from New Vegas.

Speaking of the map size, the modding team mentioned,

“Fallout: London is comprised of a condensed version of London that focuses around the main boroughs. The world map is about the size of the vanilla Fallout 4 Commonwealth and will let players experience everything from the heart of Westminster all the way to the rolling hills on the outskirts of Bromley.”

Featuring fresh new factions, critical gameplay changes, and much more, this mod is surely something special. Although there is no concrete release window for Fallout: London as of now, the team has been making great progress, especially considering how ambitious the scope of the mod is.

