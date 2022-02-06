Nuevo Mexico, the huge Fallout: New Vegas mod, got its third teaser trailer 

The third teaser trailer for Fallout: Nuevo Mexico dropped recently and from its looks, the development of this vast New Vegas mod holds a lot of promise.

Fallout: Nuevo Mexico @FalloutNuevo



We Hope You Enjoy What We Have Done!

- Nuevo Mexico Team



youtu.be/gP9ml3_A5Tc Fallout: Nuevo Mexico Official TrailerWe Hope You Enjoy What We Have Done!- Nuevo Mexico Team Fallout: Nuevo Mexico Official TrailerWe Hope You Enjoy What We Have Done! - Nuevo Mexico Teamyoutu.be/gP9ml3_A5Tc

Set in 2285, just after the end of Fallout: New Vegas’ timeline, the mod will take players to the lands of post-apocalyptic New Mexico, where they will explore its darkest secrets, meet the insanity, edgy, and comedic relief a Classic Fallout would provide with expansive roleplaying options.

Nuevo Mexico will feature an entirely new storyline, map, side quests and much more, as it centers on the story of the Ceasar’s Legion faction.

Fallout: Nuevo Mexico will build on the existing New Vegas lore about Ceasar’s Legion

As stated in New Vegas by Caesar himself, the Legion had conquered New Mexico and had a strong presence in the lands of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.

The mod will build on the premise that the Legion’s control over New Mexico and parts of the Badlands started to fall apart in 2285. This can be attributed to Legion’s leadership problems and the rise of Vault-Tec and other factions.

In an interview with YouTuber T0nik, Nuevo Mexico stated,

“Joshua Graham was very important to the Legion of New Mexico, and Caesar’s command to kill Joshua left many New Mexican Legionnaires feeling betrayed, keep in mind the Legion in New Mexico views Joshua as a Christ figure.”

They added,

“New leadership uses that to manipulate many of the Legion soldiers and Subjects (Legion Settlers) to a new way of living, eventually leaving the Legion in New Mexico in a weak position and losing control.”

This certainly builds the possibility in the mod to side with the other factions and eradicate Ceasar’s Legion from the lands or side with the Legion and revive them.

When asked about the size of the map of Nuevo Mexico, they stated that it would be similar to that of New California, which is an already released well-crafted expansion-sized mod for FNV.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, the ambitious mod seems to be undergoing rigorous development, which is good news for fans who are itching for more content in the universe. In addition to supporting Fallout 76, Bethesda is not currently working on any new Fallout titles.

Edited by Srijan Sen