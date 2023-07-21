Fanmade Genshin Impact x Fortnite map shows gameplay with new mechanics and graphics, thanks to Unreal Editor

One fan made an impressive Genshin Impact map in Fortnite, thanks to Unreal Editor. A video and several tweets exist about this project, so let's look at how it's developing. Unfortunately, there is no code to allow you to have games on Mondstadt. Everything shown here is merely a preview of something the original creator will hopefully release for the public down the line.

For those unaware, it is possible to create new maps to play on in Fortnite these days. The concept shown below is from a Genshin Impact fan who posted a very intriguing video proving how a player could shoot and explore through Mondstadt.

One gamer made an impressive Genshin Impact map for Fortnite with Unreal Editor

Note: The original video was posted on Bilibili on July 14, 2023.

This clip is seven minutes and ten seconds long. During that time, the viewer can see how a player explores Mondstadt through several areas that Travelers can visit in Genshin Impact. The person making this video starts south of Stormbearer Point before making their way to Mondstadt City.

Sadly, there aren't Hilichurls or other iconic Genshin Impact enemies. Instead, some generic Fortnite monsters are fightable.

An enemy that replaced Hilichurls for this fanmade map (Image via kanta 777)

There are even chests in this fan-made mod that correlate with the Genshin Impact chest locations. The Fortnite player continues to fly and move around Mondstadt while occasionally engaging with some enemies placed where foes usually are in Teyvat.

Around the five-minute mark of the previously posted video is when viewers can finally see Mondstadt City. The attention to detail is marvelous, making it easy to overlook that this custom map isn't an official one.

Mondstadt City, as it appeared in this custom map (Image via kanta 777)

Sadly, there weren't any NPCs inside the city. The environment still looks excellently made, and it would likely be a lot of fun if there was a way to play on this map. The video only came out on July 16, 2023, with several tweets about it surfacing a few days later.

Updates to this unofficial Genshin Impact x Fortnite map

The most recent update on Twitter shows how Stormterror can be seen on the world map. It remains to be seen how players can interact with him in Fortnite, but the thought of seeing updates for this unofficial crossover is still pretty cool.

There is even a clip of a player snowboarding down a snowy Mondstadt. It's an interesting look since the region is never seen snowing in the original game. On a related note, there was an update to this map that makes the lighting look better, as mentioned in the following tweet.

kanata @kanata7384

Abandoned Fortnite's default lighting

New lighting makes the picture more like Genshin

#Genshinlmpact #Fortnite #UEFN pic.twitter.com/ElYT7ecRb1 Genshin Impact X Fortnite v1.1Abandoned Fortnite's default lightingNew lighting makes the picture more like Genshin

This Unreal Editor map hasn't gotten much traction online outside of Bilibili just yet, but that's fair since it wasn't even a week old when this article was written. It will be interesting to see what new updates to this already impressive-looking map will look like in the future.

It is important to note that there is no news on any official Genshin Impact x Fortnite collaboration. Everything posted above is merely a fan recreation using assets of the former title and inserting them into the latter game via Unreal Editor.

