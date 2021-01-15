Fans speculate Addison Rae's engagement after she flaunts a diamond ring on Instagram

TikTok star Addison Rae recently sent her fan base into a frenzy after posting a picture of a diamond ring on her Instagram story.

The 20-year old TikTok celebrity sparked rumors of engagement shortly after being spotted leaving a jewelry store in Beverly Hills.

The rumors gained caught more steam when Rae posted the picture of a ring:

Image via Addison Rae/ Instagram

This image set off a mini-frenzy among her millions of followers worldwide who were spreading speculation of favorite TikTok creator being engaged.

She is currently in a relationship with Bryce Hall, with whom she posted a series of videos on Instagram recently.

With neither of them addressing these engagement rumors yet, speculation continues to run amok online. Fans indulge in a guessing game.

Is Addison Rae engaged? Twitter reacts to her alleged "engagement ring" Instagram story.

Rae is currently one of the most popular TikTok stars globally. She is the second most followed personality on the popular video-sharing app after Charli D'Amelio.

Rae witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity over the last few months culminating in prominent features at The Billboard Music Awards and The People's Choice Awards.

Due to her immense popularity, her personal life, especially her relationship with Hall, constitutes a major interest source for the fans. Hence, her recent Instagram story managed to attract a significant amount of attention from curious fans online.

Here are some of the reactions:

wait so why is addison wearing a ROCK of a ring on her left hand as if she is engaged?? — s | but i still fucking love you (@ewgetaway__) January 14, 2021

wtf is addison engaged — amanda (vinyl edition) (@buterabeytch) January 14, 2021

Addison istg if u got engaged — Natali Pineiro (@mozzarellamad1) January 15, 2021

DID ADDISON RAE GET ENGAGED — harry’s robe IS LISTENING (@GOLDNNBB) January 15, 2021

Addison and Bryce r engaged congratz I’m jealous — brianna (@BriannaWilleyy) January 15, 2021

No way addison rae js engaged aint no way aint no fuckin way!!!!!!! — lilsnuzivert🐝🦧 (@arturomedrano42) January 15, 2021

Bryce why has Addison got a diamond ring on her Ring finger — HEYYYY (@Madison32068191) January 15, 2021

While quite a few fans were quick to assume that the ring was an engagement ring, it could also simply be a personal purchase. This was pointed out by others online:

it’s neither she bought it herself — phe (@zcrbruh) January 15, 2021

I'M LAUGHING BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE ASSUMING ADDISON GOT ENGAGED WHEN ALL SHE DID WAS POST A PICTURE OF A RING ON HER HAND. BYE- — Ash |OCTOBER 13TH (@raessway) January 15, 2021

As unlikely as it may seem, the internet remains rife with fan speculation awaiting more concrete updates regarding Rae and Hall's rumored engagement.

One of the most renowned names in the industry, Rae can also be seen occasionally trying to play games like Fortnite.

In August 2020, she was named the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes. Rae is now gearing up for her Hollywood debut in "He's All That" - an upcoming remake of the 1999 hit.