Fans speculate Addison Rae's engagement after she flaunts a diamond ring on Instagram

TikTok star Addison Rae recently sent her fan base into a frenzy after posting a picture of a diamond ring on her Instagram story.
The 20-year old TikTok celebrity sparked rumors of engagement shortly after being spotted leaving a jewelry store in Beverly Hills.
The rumors gained caught more steam when Rae posted the picture of a ring:
This image set off a mini-frenzy among her millions of followers worldwide who were spreading speculation of favorite TikTok creator being engaged.
She is currently in a relationship with Bryce Hall, with whom she posted a series of videos on Instagram recently.
With neither of them addressing these engagement rumors yet, speculation continues to run amok online. Fans indulge in a guessing game.
Is Addison Rae engaged? Twitter reacts to her alleged "engagement ring" Instagram story.
Rae is currently one of the most popular TikTok stars globally. She is the second most followed personality on the popular video-sharing app after Charli D'Amelio.
Rae witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity over the last few months culminating in prominent features at The Billboard Music Awards and The People's Choice Awards.
Due to her immense popularity, her personal life, especially her relationship with Hall, constitutes a major interest source for the fans. Hence, her recent Instagram story managed to attract a significant amount of attention from curious fans online.
Here are some of the reactions:
While quite a few fans were quick to assume that the ring was an engagement ring, it could also simply be a personal purchase. This was pointed out by others online:
As unlikely as it may seem, the internet remains rife with fan speculation awaiting more concrete updates regarding Rae and Hall's rumored engagement.
One of the most renowned names in the industry, Rae can also be seen occasionally trying to play games like Fortnite.
In August 2020, she was named the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes. Rae is now gearing up for her Hollywood debut in "He's All That" - an upcoming remake of the 1999 hit.
Published 15 Jan 2021, 20:27 IST