Fans defend Joe Rogan after Fallon Fox calls for him to be canceled over "transphobic" comments

Fans of podcast host and MMA commentator Joe Rogan have taken to Twitter to support him after transgender fighter Fallon Fox called for Spotify to cancel his “show.”
Joe Rogan has a history of getting into trouble due to his podcast's content, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He signed an exclusive licensing deal worth $100 million with Spotify back in May 2019.
However, various reports have suggested that the platform has repeatedly censored some of its more controversial content. This is something Joe Rogan has himself admitted to recently.
Fans defend Joe Rogan after Fallon Fox calls him transphobic
This is not the first time Joe Rogan has come under scrutiny for his podcast episodes. His comments on the podcast have regularly been identified as transphobic.
The episode on March 19th featured comedian/actor and Joe Rogan’s long-time friend Jim Breuer.
During the podcast, Joe Rogan commented that certain transgender people expect praise based on who they are. The comments were widely criticized on social media, with Fallon Fox taking note.
Fox, the first openly transgender MMA fighter, urged Spotify to cancel Joe Rogan’s podcast and claimed that he has been transphobic multiple times in the past on Twitter.
Rogan has questioned whether female transgender fighters should be allowed to fight cisgender female MMA fighters in the past.
Here are some reactions to her post on Twitter:
Rogan’s fans claimed that he simply talks about things the way they are. According to them, people label him with negative terms when showing honesty on hard-hitting topics.
Apart from the above, Joe Rogan has also been criticized in the past for inviting controversial guests on his podcast. This includes the likes of Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, and Alex Jones.
People have criticized Joe Rogan for giving these allegedly conservative celebrities a platform to spread “propaganda.”
It must be noted that Joe Rogan has engaged in heated discussions with such personalities multiple times. Additionally, the podcast host grew to fame as a stand-up comedian due to his unfiltered style of humor.
According to his fans, trying to maintain that honesty has attracted criticism.
Others, like the English language editor of digital news platform "El American" Ben Kew, went as far as claiming that certain platforms are “desperately” trying to have Joe Rogan canceled.
Spotify is unlikely to cancel the podcast, but Rogan will have to tread carefully.