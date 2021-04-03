Fans defend Joe Rogan after Fallon Fox calls for him to be canceled over "transphobic" comments

Fans of podcast host and MMA commentator Joe Rogan have taken to Twitter to support him after transgender fighter Fallon Fox called for Spotify to cancel his “show.”

Joe Rogan has a history of getting into trouble due to his podcast's content, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He signed an exclusive licensing deal worth $100 million with Spotify back in May 2019.

However, various reports have suggested that the platform has repeatedly censored some of its more controversial content. This is something Joe Rogan has himself admitted to recently.

Fans defend Joe Rogan after Fallon Fox calls him transphobic

This is not the first time Joe Rogan has come under scrutiny for his podcast episodes. His comments on the podcast have regularly been identified as transphobic.

The episode on March 19th featured comedian/actor and Joe Rogan’s long-time friend Jim Breuer.

During the podcast, Joe Rogan commented that certain transgender people expect praise based on who they are. The comments were widely criticized on social media, with Fallon Fox taking note.

Fox, the first openly transgender MMA fighter, urged Spotify to cancel Joe Rogan’s podcast and claimed that he has been transphobic multiple times in the past on Twitter.

Rogan has questioned whether female transgender fighters should be allowed to fight cisgender female MMA fighters in the past.

Here are some reactions to her post on Twitter:

Can you cancel yourself too fallon fox.... — NIKA (@nikolovski33) April 3, 2021

fallon fox trying to get Joe Rogan canceled 😂😂😂 If Joe wasnt rich id say he should beat him up. But then he would sue Joe ,and people might accidentally know who fallon is lmfao — william (@william80444497) April 2, 2021

how very tolerant from a dude that wants to make a living fighting women — A Proud Angel's Thesis (@destr9yingangel) April 1, 2021

Dead wrong and instead of talking to Joe Rogan you would rather join the cancel culture for people not bowing down to your philosophy on how others live. He never bashed Trans people period. Cancel you. — Scott Roberts (@Rx4Pain) April 1, 2021

You Clown shoe! Joe Rogan is not phobic he just calls a stick a stick! I support @JoeRogan not that he needs my support mind! — trailbyfun (@MorelysRevenge) March 31, 2021

I like how other people’s opinions are simply “wrong” and “phobic”....in your opinion. What’s it like in that virtuous and infallible mind of yours? Impervious to healthy, logical debate. Blissssssnorance — Gwendolyn Hope (@hand_gwenade) April 3, 2021

Rogan’s fans claimed that he simply talks about things the way they are. According to them, people label him with negative terms when showing honesty on hard-hitting topics.

Apart from the above, Joe Rogan has also been criticized in the past for inviting controversial guests on his podcast. This includes the likes of Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, and Alex Jones.

People have criticized Joe Rogan for giving these allegedly conservative celebrities a platform to spread “propaganda.”

It must be noted that Joe Rogan has engaged in heated discussions with such personalities multiple times. Additionally, the podcast host grew to fame as a stand-up comedian due to his unfiltered style of humor.

According to his fans, trying to maintain that honesty has attracted criticism.

You can tell the way Sport Bible is covering this they desperately want Joe Rogan to be canceled. All because he doesn't believe men should be allowed to beat the shit out of women competitively. — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) April 2, 2021

Others, like the English language editor of digital news platform "El American" Ben Kew, went as far as claiming that certain platforms are “desperately” trying to have Joe Rogan canceled.

Spotify is unlikely to cancel the podcast, but Rogan will have to tread carefully.

I'd say a biological man beating up women is a far worse look — Wise guy (@wiseguy_01) April 3, 2021

Fallon Fox is outta his/her mind! Joe Rogan is not part of cancel culture and he/she doesn’t have the following to cancel him gawd shut the fuck up🙄 — Alice (@BitchieBritches) April 3, 2021

Dude wouldn’t even last against joe pic.twitter.com/FK1B1psuXk — ZeRoK0oL (@Zerok0ol) March 28, 2021

Read #fallonfox comments about @joerogan . To all #transgenders if u decide to change u sex, your choice. But you can't change anyones opinion, people choose to forget,like u also decided to forget who u where. Be ready for the the transphobic remarks. It is what comes with it. — AlX 💧 (@Real_AlBi) April 3, 2021

Joe Rogan simply pointed out the biological differences between a man and a woman. Even if the man is trans. We’re you mad that he said it, or are you mad that it’s true? — RP McMurphy (@JiuTangClan89) April 2, 2021