Fans demand a Corpse Husband x Hannah Montana collab after he refers to her as his "bestie"

The cries surrounding a potential collaboration between Corpse Husband and Miley Cyrus's Hannah Montana just got a lot louder after the former recently referred to the popular Disney Channel star as his "bestie."

The 23-year old faceless sensation is known to command one of the biggest fandoms in the entertainment scene today, who are often instrumental in placing him on the Twitter trending page from time to time.

In the past, Corpse has sparked excitement over possible collaborations with the likes of Halsey and Lil Nas X.

However, his recent reply to a tweet by Miley Cyrus's evergreen Disney channel character Hannah Montana left fans brimming with excitement:

Hoppy Easter bestie — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 4, 2021

In response to a recent Happy Easter post by the Hannah Montana Twitter page, Corpse replied by referring to her as his "bestie."

Considering how unusual it is for Corpse Husband to use this kind of lingo, his response soon led to a barrage of reactions from fans, who immediately began to demand a collab between the two.

Corpse Husband x Hannah Montana fever takes over Twitter

Ever since he blew up all over the internet posting his exploits in Among Us, Corpse Husband has begun to take the music scene by storm with his recent collaboration with Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker on Daywalker being deemed a potential game-changer.

Advertisement

From dominating the Spotify charts with "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" and "Agoraphobic" to discussing potential collaborations with renowned artists, Corpse Husband's music career surely seems to be thriving at the moment.

Apart from his trademark baritone and grunge aesthetic, several of his fans have often petitioned for him to release a Country song to suit his "Crops" character, a customized, fan-favourite version of him.

Keeping in mind the popularity of Hannah Montana and the rich, country vibes associated with her immensely popular musical style, several fans were left excited upon seeing this unexpected Twitter exchange recently.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans enthusiastically began to demand a collab between Corpse Husband x Hannah Montana:

YESSSSSS ITS STARTED. LETS GO BESTIESSSS pic.twitter.com/jjcghhQ5LP — TIBS // TIBBY_TIBS (@tibby_tibs) April 4, 2021

corpse and hannah montana??? i never thought i’d see the day you guys would interact 😱 — riri. (@corpsie_husband) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

corpse and hannah living their best of both worlds on easter :D — Byssa🦇❗️ (@corpsearlet) April 4, 2021

YESSSSS COLLAB WHEN?!??!? pic.twitter.com/ROnZMPj5vl — blair ♡'s dani || lookit 📌 (@blairhoneybear) April 4, 2021

corpse saying bestie is something i did not expect to see today pic.twitter.com/SOVVFK6Ctn — arwa❗️ (@corpseyhands) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

I can feel the country song coming pic.twitter.com/kE7ct3gghn — Corpse Nebulosa (@Nebu_Iosa) April 4, 2021

Drop the country song pic.twitter.com/EIoYh4qMoZ — Corpse Nebulosa (@Nebu_Iosa) April 4, 2021

Let’s be honest, aren’t we all secretly waiting for a hoedown throwdown cover? pic.twitter.com/zuMVNCcd3D — Corpse Nebulosa (@Nebu_Iosa) April 3, 2021

Advertisement

Have we ever seen Corpse and Hannah Montana in the same room? No. We haven’t. Corpse is Hannah Montana confirmed. https://t.co/NbxIfHjMI6 — Im_Done (@N_Eway_) April 5, 2021

you get the best of both worlds — mads 🦇❗️ (@corpsetix) April 5, 2021

corpse calling hannah montana bestie hmm perhaps my favourite thing that he’s ever tweeted lmaooooooo https://t.co/KI1PSWDCkH — ً (@hotdemonwitch) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

best of both worlds 💃 pic.twitter.com/NseXiwsH8D — buns 🦇 (@_bunsuwu_) April 4, 2021

COLLAB — isabella 🥥 (@overlovedavery) April 4, 2021

COLLAB NOW THANKS — gabby ³⁴ (@gabri_elle_g) April 4, 2021

HANNAH CORPSE COLLAB WHEN pic.twitter.com/wHv1w5SLRi — mari ☻ (@m3riduhh) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

brb worlds colliding — townes²³ (@crpseari) April 4, 2021

hoppy easter bingus has risen 😌 — sadie 🌏 (@SadieRounds) April 4, 2021

Omg corpse x hannah confirmed — Connor ⚣ STOP ASIAN HATE (@lovesomeone125) April 4, 2021

this is the best thing you’ve ever tweeted — kait 🐰 (@copyofanangeI) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

OMG COLLAB — Agatka🥀 ||-// VENTI HAVER (@mrs_griexx) April 4, 2021

Corpse's recent reply has surely piqued the interest of his fans, who would love to see him team up with the iconic Disney Channel sensation.

As fans continue to hope for a Disneyesque miracle, it now remains to be seen if Corpse Husband x Hannah Montana exclusive collab appears to be on the horizon anytime soon.