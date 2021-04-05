Fans demand a Corpse Husband x Hannah Montana collab after he refers to her as his "bestie"

The cries surrounding a potential collaboration between Corpse Husband and Miley Cyrus's Hannah Montana just got a lot louder after the former recently referred to the popular Disney Channel star as his "bestie."
The 23-year old faceless sensation is known to command one of the biggest fandoms in the entertainment scene today, who are often instrumental in placing him on the Twitter trending page from time to time.
In the past, Corpse has sparked excitement over possible collaborations with the likes of Halsey and Lil Nas X.
However, his recent reply to a tweet by Miley Cyrus's evergreen Disney channel character Hannah Montana left fans brimming with excitement:
In response to a recent Happy Easter post by the Hannah Montana Twitter page, Corpse replied by referring to her as his "bestie."
Considering how unusual it is for Corpse Husband to use this kind of lingo, his response soon led to a barrage of reactions from fans, who immediately began to demand a collab between the two.
Corpse Husband x Hannah Montana fever takes over Twitter
Ever since he blew up all over the internet posting his exploits in Among Us, Corpse Husband has begun to take the music scene by storm with his recent collaboration with Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker on Daywalker being deemed a potential game-changer.
From dominating the Spotify charts with "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" and "Agoraphobic" to discussing potential collaborations with renowned artists, Corpse Husband's music career surely seems to be thriving at the moment.
Apart from his trademark baritone and grunge aesthetic, several of his fans have often petitioned for him to release a Country song to suit his "Crops" character, a customized, fan-favourite version of him.
Keeping in mind the popularity of Hannah Montana and the rich, country vibes associated with her immensely popular musical style, several fans were left excited upon seeing this unexpected Twitter exchange recently.
Here are some of the reactions online, as fans enthusiastically began to demand a collab between Corpse Husband x Hannah Montana:
Corpse's recent reply has surely piqued the interest of his fans, who would love to see him team up with the iconic Disney Channel sensation.
As fans continue to hope for a Disneyesque miracle, it now remains to be seen if Corpse Husband x Hannah Montana exclusive collab appears to be on the horizon anytime soon.