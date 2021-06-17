Fans disappointed as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) reaches the beta testing limit

A few lucky players were in for a surprise as Battlegrounds Mobile India enabled early access today. The beta program was open for testing, but the slots were full before most players could download from the PlayStore.

Krafton, the South Korean developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, promised that more slots would be available throughout the day.

The beta program was filled.

Early access was launched a day before the much-speculated full launch date of June 18. This has raised some uncertainty about whether the final game will be released tomorrow.

Fans who did not gain early access were left disappointed. Even iOS users are eagerly waiting for updates regarding BGMI's availability on the platform. So far, Krafton has not announced the game on iOS.

Disappointed users have been flooding Twitter with hilarious memes and comments. Check out some of them below:

BGMI early access is out for some android users meanwhile IOS users be like 😂😂😂😂#BGMI #PUBGMobile #battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/T1YLDfJE5I — Tushar Sharma (@TusharS94603875) June 17, 2021

The most crazy thing of bgmi and existing so let's play#bgmi #earlyaccess pic.twitter.com/e3vrvgqNS7 — awnews (@aw__news) June 17, 2021

Plz fix it no one is getting download option in play store #battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/QZGjUVENMb — NIKROY OFFICIAL (@NikroyO) June 17, 2021

For those who gained early access, the in-game progress would be carried over to the final version of the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: A sneak peek into the game

Some lucky players who were able to download and access the game shared screenshots and clips.

As can be seen above, Sanhok and Miramar from PUBG Mobile are part of Battlegrounds Mobile India in classic mode. Even the famous Erangle map can be accessed in the Arcade mode after players reach level 10.

However, Battlegrounds Mobile India differs from PUBG Mobile. For instance, the blood splatters in BGMI are green instead of the usual red. The 'kills' in PUBG Mobile are termed 'finishes' in BGMI.

The controls and gameplay are quite similar to PUBG Mobile. The backdrop has the same atmosphere, although the locations look different.

PUBG Mobile players will be able to transfer their data and progress to BGMI. The login methods have changed a little, with a few disclaimers and warnings added.

Meanwhile, BGMI has released an official community policy for players. Additionally, there are rumors surrounding a BGMI Esports tournament in India.

Also read: How to get Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) APK download file on Play Store

Edited by Srijan Sen