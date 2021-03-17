Fans enraged after Quackity is accused of being racist on Doja Cat's stream

Quackity, the YouTuber with nearly five million subscribers, was recently accused of being racist on Doja Cat's stream. Fans were quickly enraged and took to Twitter to defend the YouTuber.
Doja Cat teased on Monday that she would be getting on Twitch, and her current channel already has nearly 150 thousand followers. The channel itself already has some clips, but she may be taking streaming seriously going forward if her Tweet is genuine. Of course, huge streamers like Corpse Husband and Pokimane quickly caught wind.
Many content creators were excited at the prospect of streaming with Doja Cat, and all kinds of offers were made on Twitter. Quackity was one of them, and he offered a spot in his Jack Box lobby to Doja Cat. The two briefly went back and forth on Twitter, where it looked like they had come to a conclusion. A possible collaboration was in the works.
However, some fans found a clip of Doja Cat reading chat and seeing a message that claimed Quackity was racist. In the clip, Doja Cat reads the message out loud, "Doja stay away from him. Oh, he's racist?" Doja Cat didn't respond to the Quackity claims in the clip, and there's no clear answer if she did at all, but the collaboration may be less likely going forward.
Fans defend Quackity as Doja Cat announces her start on Twitch
The claims that Quackity is racist are baseless as far as anyone knows, and there's no reason to believe he is, yet that didn't stop some chatters from telling Doja Cat that he is. His fans have decided to take it upon themselves to defend Quackity on Twitter.
Fans on Twitter were adamant on Quackity being a genuinely nice person and content creator. They believe that he deserves the chance to collaborate with Doja, and they are angry that the chance could be jeapordized because of one comment in chat.
According to one Tweet though, people in chat spammed that Quackity was not racist and the message that Doja Cat read out loud was baseless. Some Twitter users conceded that Quackity may have said some questionable things in the past, but again, no quotes or proof was given which makes the situation even more odd.
Quackity has been known to play with other massive YouTube lobbies in games like Among Us or Jackbox, so that Doja Cat collaboration may still be on the way.