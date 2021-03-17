Fans enraged after Quackity is accused of being racist on Doja Cat's stream

Quackity, the YouTuber with nearly five million subscribers, was recently accused of being racist on Doja Cat's stream. Fans were quickly enraged and took to Twitter to defend the YouTuber.

Doja Cat teased on Monday that she would be getting on Twitch, and her current channel already has nearly 150 thousand followers. The channel itself already has some clips, but she may be taking streaming seriously going forward if her Tweet is genuine. Of course, huge streamers like Corpse Husband and Pokimane quickly caught wind.

Doja Cat you would Be excellent in my Jackbox lobby — Quackity (@Quackity) March 16, 2021

Many content creators were excited at the prospect of streaming with Doja Cat, and all kinds of offers were made on Twitter. Quackity was one of them, and he offered a spot in his Jack Box lobby to Doja Cat. The two briefly went back and forth on Twitter, where it looked like they had come to a conclusion. A possible collaboration was in the works.

Doja Cat its a Deal Lets do It 👍 — Quackity (@Quackity) March 16, 2021

However, some fans found a clip of Doja Cat reading chat and seeing a message that claimed Quackity was racist. In the clip, Doja Cat reads the message out loud, "Doja stay away from him. Oh, he's racist?" Doja Cat didn't respond to the Quackity claims in the clip, and there's no clear answer if she did at all, but the collaboration may be less likely going forward.

Fans defend Quackity as Doja Cat announces her start on Twitch

what the fuck. who told doja cat quackity was racist?? :// he literally loves doja sm and someone fucking ruined it for not only him but everyone else who was excited. — brianna ♡︎ 🎰 (@d4mnbr1ann4) March 16, 2021

The claims that Quackity is racist are baseless as far as anyone knows, and there's no reason to believe he is, yet that didn't stop some chatters from telling Doja Cat that he is. His fans have decided to take it upon themselves to defend Quackity on Twitter.

Advertisement

fuck you quackity antis honestly fuck you how could you say quackity is racist to doja cat literally ruining his chances to play with a well-known singer , a chance to better expand his platform. fuck you for jeopardising his chance . — ## ZYRA !? 🎰 (@PROUDOFQUACKlTY) March 16, 2021

SOMEONE JUST TOLD DOJA CAT THAT QUACKITY IS RACIST AND SHE READ IT OUT LOUD — Summer 🦦 (@summerrmel) March 16, 2021

Fans on Twitter were adamant on Quackity being a genuinely nice person and content creator. They believe that he deserves the chance to collaborate with Doja, and they are angry that the chance could be jeapordized because of one comment in chat.

According to one Tweet though, people in chat spammed that Quackity was not racist and the message that Doja Cat read out loud was baseless. Some Twitter users conceded that Quackity may have said some questionable things in the past, but again, no quotes or proof was given which makes the situation even more odd.

Advertisement

i just saw someone say that people are in Doja Cat’s offline chat saying Quackity is racist because he pretending to be Mexican.....HOW MANY TIMES THIS MAN GOTTA SAY HE MEXICAN AND THAT SPANISH WAS HIS FIRST LANGUAGE???? — alex🥀 (@dejjalexis) March 16, 2021

I heard someone called quackity racist on Dojas stream, and id like to say this, quackity is not racist whatsoever, people will just get upset if their favorite creators will hang out with someone they don’t like, which is what I’m assuming, but no quackity is very sweet :( — Phia (@phiaqi) March 16, 2021

Quackity has been known to play with other massive YouTube lobbies in games like Among Us or Jackbox, so that Doja Cat collaboration may still be on the way.