Fans expect Genshin Impact Switch port announcement in upcoming Nintendo Direct

Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for a Nintendo Switch port for a very long time now. And while miHoYo did announce the game’s arrival to the platform in January 2020, there has been no news on developments since.

miHoYo has been awfully quiet on this front, leading many Genshin Impact community members to speculate on the delay.

A large portion of the player base feels that a Switch port will be nowhere in sight in 2021. Others believe that miHoYo will be providing new information on the Nintendo Direct presentation, which is set to be held tomorrow, September 23.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Nintendo Direct is where the company usually reveals new details on upcoming games. As the Switch will be in focus this year, it’s leading many in the community to believe that a Genshin Impact tease for the platform is very much possible.

Will the Nintendo Direct tease Genshin Impact for the Switch?

Chaotickeyblade @Chaotickeyblade We where promised a Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port last year with a trailer since then at least to my knowledge not a single mention, and with the theory of Mihoyo waiting for a Switch Pro a bust I have one question Mihoyo where is the Nintendo Switch port of Genshin Impact? We where promised a Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch port last year with a trailer since then at least to my knowledge not a single mention, and with the theory of Mihoyo waiting for a Switch Pro a bust I have one question Mihoyo where is the Nintendo Switch port of Genshin Impact? https://t.co/gUbt48T6za

Many community members had previously expected that MiHoYo would be providing more information on the Switch port during the 2.1 livestream that celebrated its one year of global launch and the expansion of the Inazuma arc.

However, the developers made no announcements on the upcoming port, causing fans to come up with a lot of speculation as to why that could be the case.

Some felt that perhaps it was the collaboration with Sony that temporarily made it a “single console exclusive game.” Others went as far as to state that maybe the Nintendo Switch’s hardware itself might lack and not support the title.

What may be the case, fans are quite excited for tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct and strongly feel that a tease regarding the port is on the cards.

The Nintendo Direct will air at 6 PM EDT/ 3 PM PDT, September 23, and viewers will be able to watch it on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

