"Welcome to the family": Ninja and GFUEL announce collaboration, fans divided

Ninja and GFUEL's sponsorship announcement has garnered a mixture of reactions from fans (Image via GFUEL)
Kobi Beef
ANALYST
Modified Mar 04, 2022 03:36 AM IST
Feature

Today, Ninja and GFUEL took to Twitter to reveal that they would be partnering up for the foreseeable future, but some fans weren't thrilled with the way it was announced, leaving some fans miffed and divided amongst themselves.

Tyler "Ninja" is perhaps the most recognizable face in the streaming scene, as many people across the world who have never watched his streams know his name. Whether people first learned his name from his record-breaking stream with the famous rapper Drake or his appearance at the 2019 Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, it is undeniable that he is possibly the most well-known streamer in history.

To add to his accomplishments, the Twitch streamer announced on Twitter along with GFUEL that the two would be working together for at least the next few years, promising that many new collaborative products would be released within that time, with the soonest being this summer.

However, the two announced their partnership by staging a publicity stunt, where GFUEL's official Twitter account was "hacked," fooling many fans.

IT'S OFFICIAL. @Ninja x #GFUEL.🛒 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝗡𝗶𝗻𝗷𝗮'𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝘃𝘀: GFUEL.ly/ninja-favorite… https://t.co/5SLPNt0TFi

Ninja and GFUEL's announcement has fans divided

With the "hacker" later revealing himself to be none other than the famous Fortnite streamer, many fans reacted to the news with complete surprise, saying that they were fooled by the announcement, with some saying that they were genuinely worried.

Many shared their supportive comments as well, with many creators sponsored by GFUEL welcoming him to the club.

@GFuelEnergy @Ninja Whoever came up with the idea behind this video, I just want you to know that I love it 😍 put together with in such a satisfying way!
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja Welcome to the family 🥰
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja grats to the both of u 🤝
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja Absolutely smashed it guys, was generally worried for the account at first 😂Welcome to the team @Ninja 🤝
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja Good one. Got me thinkin hackers got in
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja Lmaooo S tier marketing
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja THIS WAS THE BEST MARKETING I´VE SEEN IN YEARS

However, fans' opinions were certainly not unanimous, as many felt this marketing strategy was subpar, with some taking shots at Ninja as well.

@GFuelEnergy @Ninja People still follow this clown?
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja your "hacked" stunt was awful
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja L+Ratio
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja Kinda obvious ngl
@GFuelEnergy @Ninja This was the most embarrassing marketing tactic I have ever seen
@GFuelEnergy ok maybe next time straight up announce a collab
@GFuelEnergy https://t.co/es1iYDoQlq

With fans divided about the announcement for this collaboration, at first glance, this may seem like a bad thing. However, the point of marketing strategies like this is to gain as much attention and interaction with the announcement as possible, so any type of attention is seen as a success.

Even if some of it is negative, as long as at least 50% of the interaction is positive, the company was successful in getting people to discuss their announcement, and in this case, they definitely hit that threshold.

Edited by R. Elahi
