Fortnite Streamsnipers troll Ninja over his Mixer deal in the most genius way

Fortnite players came up with the wittiest and most subtle way to troll Ninja in the game. Chapter 3 has witnessed a massive rise in the player count, with many old YouTubers returning to the game. Ninja ditched Twitch and YouTube to stream permanently on Mixer in 2019, making it the biggest story in the streaming industry that year. However, things didn't go as expected for both Ninja and Mixer, and the Fortnite star streamer quickly returned to Twitch.

While the move was lauded by some, others saw it as an opportunity to troll the streamer. It seems like the community is still not over it and keeps finding new ways to make fun of Ninja. A few streamnipers recently found a clever and amusing way to troll Ninja in-game over the streamer's failed Mixer deal.

Ninja gets trolled over his failed Mixer deal by Fortnite streamsnipers

Ninja got a massive boost in popularity when he started streaming the then newly released Fortnite. In March 2018, he played the game alongside Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith-Schuster on stream, breaking the peak viewer count record on Twitch.

In 2019, Ninja left Twitch to stream exclusively on Microsoft's Mixer platform, but the deal was short-lived. Microsoft shutdown Mixer in July 2020 releasing Ninja from his exclusivity deal and letting him stream on other platforms.

Recently, Ninja along with SypherPK, CourageJD and DrLupo were playing squads when they came across a few Fortnite stream snipers who were busy trolling Ninja over his failed Mixer move. The players had written "Mixer" using Fortnite builds in the sky, hinting at Ninja's move to stream exclusively for the platform for big money. Ninja was quick to understand the jab and replied using the Make It Rain emote, which literally means to make it rain money.

This isn't the first time Ninja has been trolled or made fun of. The streamer participated in a Times Square New Year's Eve celebration packed with a ton of people. During that time, the Floss dance emote's hype and popularity was at its peak and Ninja saw this as a great opportunity to set a world record. He wanted a million people to do the floss dance together.

However, things didn't go as expected and the majority of the event attendees ignored the request. Ninja was left embarrassed and said:

"I can't see enough movement!"

Despite all of this, Ninja still reigns supreme and is one of the greatest streamers in the gaming scene.

Edited by R. Elahi