Fans react as Pokimane reveals harsh truths about the streaming industry

Imane “Pokimane” recently dropped a pretty cryptic tweet about "loyalty in the industry" that brought her fans out in droves to support her, talk about loyalty themselves, and in some cases, try and shoot their shot at working with the streaming megastar.

While there’s no word on if Pokimane’s tweet is actually about her or someone in her life, the theme of yesterday’s tweet was loyalty. Fans will undoubtedly keep their eyes and ears open to see if Poki elaborates on this in an upcoming stream.

“Real loyalty is so hard to come by in this industry.”

Pokimane talks about loyalty in a recent cryptic tweet

It may just be that Pokimane is talking about loyalty in general when it comes to streaming. Leaks happen all the time, and people talk about each other’s business openly. Inevitably, that leads to clips on Reddit and YouTube, which then creates drama and hurt feelings.

It may be that someone in Imane’s streaming career has done her wrong, and while many of her fans came out to support her, one of her friends, Lily Pichu, on her alternate account came through to agree.

Cloud 9’s EmZ also replied to Pokimane, agreeing with the sentiment.

The tweet itself is cryptic enough, but the message is clear: loyalty is a rarity in the streaming/content creation industry.

Fans show support for Pokimane in her recent tweet

So it has become a curious case, with some wondering if something is actually wrong in the streamer’s friend or business circle. However, another user offered an image of Poki with her cat, saying it’s the only thing that matters when it comes to loyalty.

As far as why loyalty is so hard to come by, and a few Poki fans offered reasons why this could be.

John Roush (Mr. Jack || Axel Gear) @Mr_Axel_Gear



1) Youth + money = awkward multiplier

2) Without trying, you're all competing with each other for the same pool of viewers.

Even outside of the industry, many in the comments talked about trust issues and loyalty.

There were also people who used this tweet to take shots at the streamer, saying that she should respect her skin more, or to simply try and drag Poki.

Some chose to use it as a way to try and get a job working with Poki, claiming they were incredibly loyal. This likely wasn’t what the streamer was talking about originally, but it didn’t stop fans anyway.

Daveboy @Daveboy924



Other content creators and fans agreed, saying loyalty is incredibly rare no matter the size of a content creator in the business.

Bruno Guerreiro @cosporcos



But why is this the case? It could be because of the power of content.

Heartzy @Heartzytv



Many fans came out to say they were loyal to the Twitch streamer and showed their support for the content creator.

While it’s not clear what Poki was talking about at this point, it brought tons of fans to show up and talk about the ups and downs of loyalty, what it means, and even their own struggles with it. Time will tell if Imane elaborates on the tweet, or if she was just using it as a means to vent.

Edited by R. Elahi