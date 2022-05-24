"Tell him to stop growing"- Fans react as Pokimane teases the content of her next video

Imane "Pokimane" gave her fans on Twitter a teaser for her next YouTube video. In a tweet, she attached a photo of herself editing her newest video, featuring her recently adopted cat Beau.

She was joined by her cat while editing the video, as fans gushed over how adorable Beau is.

Pokimane teases the content of her next video

In a tweet, Poki revealed that she was editing a new YouTube video. She stated that it would be posted on her second channel, Imane, which features more personal and non-stream related content.

In the photo, she is seen with Beau, her recently adopted cat. In the preview on Adobe Premiere Pro, she can be seen hugging Beau, implying that the video has something to do with her cat.

Poki adopted Beau a month ago, teasing that she had big news to reveal on her stream. She brought out the cat, still only a few months old, on her stream to introduce him to the chat.

The streamer also asked fans to help her come up with a name for the cat. While similar names were recommended by fans, she eventually settled on the name Beau. Beau is her second cat, as she adopted her first one a few years ago.

While it seems obvious that the video is going to feature Beau, it remains to be seen to what extent and what the specific content of the video will be. Fans have already fallen in love with Beau, so the video will surely please them.

Fans react to Pokimane's video teaser

Fans noted that Beau has grown so much since Poki first showed him off on stream.

Cats do grow quite a lot in their early months, but it seems some fans want Beau to remain a kitten for as long as possible.

also imane channel vids best vids, they feel like a warm hug🫶🏻 excited to see it!!!

Awww, this is really adorable, you are editing your next video blog and your new pet cat Beau is helping your, he is such a sweetheart (by the way, cannot wait for it to come out on your YouTube channel)

Another fan gave their prediction on what the video will be about, drawing similarities to another one posted on the Imane channel.

I'm Guessing the Upcoming video is gonna be About Beau's Daily Routine.

Some fans joked about Beau being involved in the editing. It is only natural that if he is featured in the video that he should have a say in the creative process.

While her main channel has an editor who chops all the content, Poki edits the videos on her second channel herself. Many fans were surprised to learn that fact.

wait I didn't know you edited your own videos

You've been editing your imane videos

It seems many fans are excited about the new video and are ready for it to be uploaded on the streamer's second YouTube channel.

