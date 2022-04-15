“There’s abs there”: Twitch streamer Pokimane gets hilariously trolled by viewers over her fitness journey

Legacy Streamer of the Year Imane Anys, popularly known as Pokimane, recently got trolled by viewers over her fitness journey. As fans might already know, Pokimane has always been quite active on her live stream chats.

She can be seen interacting and having fun with her viewers quite often. And that's precisely what she was doing in her most recent stream, only to get trolled by viewers for her "abs" story.

While talking about her fitness journey on the live stream, Pokimane pointed out that she has "bread roll abs." That means her muscles underneath are taking proper shape, but they look like bread rolls at the moment. The streamer hilariously noted:

"I can tell you know, there's like there's abs there, right?"

Pokimane tries to show off her new fitness routine

In the continuous saga of Poki vs. trolling, her viewers recently saw an epic encounter on her livestream wherein she was trying to show off her hidden abs.

Notably, on her back-up channel, the Twitch star showed off her abs to thousands of viewers. As per the streamer, she is becoming more inclined towards fitness and was able to hip thrust over 100 pounds.

While showing off her new physique, the streamer noted:

"I'm in that in between phase, where it's like there is muscle underneath but I should loose more fat on top to show more definition, right? And you want to know what that results in?"

After this, she even stood up to show off her abs.

"There is abs, but there is still some chubbiness on top of the abs so they look like this, bro. They look like bread rolls! Do they not?”

While comparing her abs to a breadroll, Imane even pulled out an image of bread rolls on her livestream, which sent her chat into laughter.

"You guys are laughing too hard, stop it! It was supposed to be an ‘Oh no, you look good" kind of thing. Not actually laughing at me! What the f**k! Stop saying holy s*** they do, it's not supposed to be that accurate."

Although Pokimane did seem really offended, she was just joking around. She was really having a good laugh at the resemblance, since it was uncanny.

Fans react to the insane similarity that Pokimane drew up

As expected, the similarity elicitated tons of hilarious reactions from fans. One user even motivated her to keep up with her fitness journey as she will be able to achieve her goals sooner than ever.

Fans react to the insane similarity (Image via- Offline Network/YouTube)

Fans react to the insane similarity. (Image via- Offline Network/YouTube)

Clearly, the streamer's fitness journey is something fans would love to know more about. She keeps her viewers constantly updated about her routine and progress on her back-up Twitter account, @Imane.

