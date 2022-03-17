5 biggest winners from the Streamer Awards

Twitch streamer, QTCinderella’s first-ever annual Streamer Awards night has concluded, which brought together some of the most prominent faces in the streaming industry. Ever since The Streamer Awards was first announced, fans flocked to support their favorite streamers in different categories.

Interestingly, the big awards night featured 27 different categories that included - Gamer of the Year, Legacy Streamer of the Year, Rising Star Award, and The Ultimate Streamer of the year.

This article lists the top 5 winners from the Streamer Awards that made the headlines.

Top 5 winners from the Streamer Awards

5. Disguised Toast - Best Strategy Game streamer

Jeremy Wang, aka Disguised Toast, is once again the talk of the town after winning the Best Strategy Game Streamer award at the Streamer Awards. The Canadian streamer started his streaming journey with Hearthstone and Fortnite.

At the time of writing, the streamer has already amassed 3.6 million subscribers on the red platform. As Disguised Toast is known to be one of the fastest-growing streamers in the streaming space, he truly deserves this honor.

4. JackSepticEye - Best Philanthrophic Streamer

Several streamers use their platforms to raise money for different causes. All four nominees in this category have done a lot to give to those in need. It was high time to give them a token of appreciation they deserve for their noble initiatives.

For the year 2021, JackSepticEye bagged the Best Philanthropic Streamer award for his commendable charity work. Back in 2020, the YouTuber raised over $1.4 million for child proverty in his livestream. Such good deeds truly make him a well-deserved winner of this award.

3. Pokimane - Legacy Streamer of the Year

Imane Anys, popularly known as Pokimane, bagged the Legacy Streamer of the Year award. The award is intended for the streamers who have pitched in to shape the streaming industry.

Naturally, this was quite a big achievement for Pokimane, as for a hot minute she even forgot to pick up her trophy after giving the speech. With over 9 million followers on the purple platform, Pokimane is the most deserved candidate for this honor.

2. Shroud - Gamer of the Year

None other than Shroud bagged gamer of the year award intended for streamers with extraordinary gaming abilities. Impressively, Shroud has been streaming for over 10 years at this point and has still managed to be on the top charts for years.

With a loyal fan base of over 6 million subscribers on YouTube and 10 million on the purple platform, Shroud has made a name for himself in the industry. With such an extensive experience and his sheer skills in various games, Shroud truly deserves this award.

1. Ludwig - Streamer of the Year

Among the four well-deserved nominees, Ludwig bagged the Streamer of the Year award. Ludwig’s skyrocketed popularity not only helped him bag this incredible honor but also saw him become the most subscribed streamer of all time on the purple platform in 2021, passing Fortnite star, Ninja.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren thank you to everyone who voted for me



I appreciate you <3 thank you to everyone who voted for meI appreciate you <3 https://t.co/Gfq1OGBgvc

Ludwig’s legacy and popularity continued to grow and ultimately, in November 2021, the Twitch sensation decided to leave the purple platform and signed a deal with YouTube.

Overall, 2021 was an exceptional year for Ludwig and he is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon in the near future.

While there were some obvious winners, some of the names truly shocked the fans. Surprisingly, however, the show was completed relatively smoothly and without any hindrance or incidents.

A big congratulations to all the winners!

