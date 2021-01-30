Fans react as Quackity compares himself to Squidward

Quackity is known for his self-deprecating tweets, which his fans love. Does he really resemble Squidward though?

I’ve Taken Two Total Selfies In My LifeTime Here they Are 👍 pic.twitter.com/RoPVEkEUkJ — quackity4k (@quackity4k) January 29, 2021

Quackity is back with more hilarious tweets. In this tweet, he says that he's only taken two selfies in his lifetime. This should be an immediate clue that he is going to tell a joke, because he has way too many selfies to count. He looks really good in the first picture he posts and the other is an obvious picture of Squidward.

oops my hand slipped lol pic.twitter.com/6OcbNtU0HK — seven 🌴 (@quack7_) January 29, 2021

It didn't take long before his fans were all over the tweet. The streamer is known as the silly, funny one on the Dream Team. When he tweets a joke, his fans quickly swoon.

HELLO MY KING WHAT CAN I DO FOR U TODAY pic.twitter.com/2CS9b0SIIK — adonis is writing again (@DNFPH0BIA) January 29, 2021

this isn’t just a selfie it’s a cultural reset, a reason to breathe. it’s the reason why I wake up, the reason why I eat, the reason why I live. it’s everything that gives me energy, everything that gives me strength, everything that i’ve ever wanted. — ♯ yade (@jung6koo) January 29, 2021

It is strange to see how modest quackity is because the tweets to him always mention how attractive or cute he is. He never talks himself up unironically or tries to be more than he is. He just keeps the joke going.

Advertisement

Related: Quackity wins hearts with his singing skills

Quackity has many popular selfies

Quackity has a lot of pictures of himself all over the internet. His fans also have no shortage when they need to bring a certain image up or photoshop one. What no one seems to have a picture of is the streamer without some sort of head covering.

god you're so cute >:c im gonna steal a smooch — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 25, 2021

This is a man who owns his streets. Much respect — Jack Manifold (@JackManifoldTV) January 9, 2021

It is well known in the Dream Team community that Quackity does not take off his hat. He has tried never to stream or take a picture without a beanie, cap, or some sort of covering on top of his head. Many have speculations as to why he hides his hair.

UR SO RIGHT!! — caitlin (@honkcait) December 5, 2020

Advertisement

If only you knew what was under the hat pic.twitter.com/wIgcphUwtc — alicia :) (@h0nkalicia) January 25, 2021

Some have said that Quackity is actually bald under his cap and that the hair he seems to have is some sort of wig. Others say that the streamer has an outrageous hairstyle that his hat brings down.

Related: Roblox bans Quackity; Twitter explodes with “Quackity is Bald” movement

I'll never let go, Quackity.

I'll never let go. — MatPat (@MatPatGT) December 10, 2020

Whatever the reason, Quackity's fanbase does not appear tired by his selfies. If anything, they want more.

Related: Quackity reveals his love for Taylor Swift, and the internet can't get enough of it