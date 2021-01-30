Fans react as Quackity compares himself to Squidward

Quackity is known for his self-deprecating tweets, which his fans love. Does he really resemble Squidward though?
Quackity is back with more hilarious tweets. In this tweet, he says that he's only taken two selfies in his lifetime. This should be an immediate clue that he is going to tell a joke, because he has way too many selfies to count. He looks really good in the first picture he posts and the other is an obvious picture of Squidward.
It didn't take long before his fans were all over the tweet. The streamer is known as the silly, funny one on the Dream Team. When he tweets a joke, his fans quickly swoon.
It is strange to see how modest quackity is because the tweets to him always mention how attractive or cute he is. He never talks himself up unironically or tries to be more than he is. He just keeps the joke going.
Quackity has many popular selfies
Quackity has a lot of pictures of himself all over the internet. His fans also have no shortage when they need to bring a certain image up or photoshop one. What no one seems to have a picture of is the streamer without some sort of head covering.
It is well known in the Dream Team community that Quackity does not take off his hat. He has tried never to stream or take a picture without a beanie, cap, or some sort of covering on top of his head. Many have speculations as to why he hides his hair.
Some have said that Quackity is actually bald under his cap and that the hair he seems to have is some sort of wig. Others say that the streamer has an outrageous hairstyle that his hat brings down.
Whatever the reason, Quackity's fanbase does not appear tired by his selfies. If anything, they want more.
Published 30 Jan 2021, 00:23 IST