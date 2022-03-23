“I hope you’re alright”: Fans worried after Minecraft streamer Tubbo says he’s stressed and struggling

Popular streamer Tubbo revealed on Twitter today that he has been stressed out recently, further stating that he's been struggling.

Tubbo is one of the most popular Minecraft content creators on the internet and is also one of the core members of the Dream SMP, a Minecraft Roleplay server that has millions of dedicated fans.

On top of being a popular streamer, he has been able to successfully launch his own clothing brand, "By the Sea," themed after his love for living by the sea, which he also made a song about.

One of his closest friends, TommyInnit, took to Twitter today to point out that Tubbo's Twitter bio had changed to the definition of an "optimistic nihilist," asking if he was doing alright. The term describes a person who believes there is no given meaning to life, therefore they can create their own meaning to live for.

In response to the concerned tweet, he stated that he's been struggling lately and has been dealing with a lot of stress.

Tubbo @TubboLive @tommyinnit Honestly no I’m not doing alright I’m really stressed and struggling @tommyinnit Honestly no I’m not doing alright I’m really stressed and struggling 💪💪💪

Fans show their love and support for Tubbo on Twitter

Many friends of the popular streamer shared their supportive messages about his situation, with one friend sharing a joke about one of his favorite songs Flourishing by Tom Rosenthal.

Tiko 🐟 @TikoFn @TubboLive @tommyinnit would you like a massage it really soothes your body if you let me rub you down @TubboLive @tommyinnit would you like a massage it really soothes your body if you let me rub you down

The tweet shocked many fans as well, due to the message being so blunt and honest, which is a behavior rarely exhibited by the streamer. Many showed their support for his emotional troubles by sharing that they also struggle with the same problems, while others tried to cheer him up with images and memes.

Leah / Toby 💛 @TUBB00ING @TubboLive @tommyinnit I know this is supposed to be funny but honestly I really relate to this and it just isn't getting better, I hope your okay :( @TubboLive @tommyinnit I know this is supposed to be funny but honestly I really relate to this and it just isn't getting better, I hope your okay :( https://t.co/ixFTKN0bkB

TRRRGRRRMMHH~ @NtNRayson @TubboLive @tommyinnit Just take some time and care about yourself ! We will wait the time that you need to feel better, don’t worry. And we all know that you’re really strong and you’ll can pass this, courage king <33 @TubboLive @tommyinnit Just take some time and care about yourself ! We will wait the time that you need to feel better, don’t worry. And we all know that you’re really strong and you’ll can pass this, courage king <33

Itari @Itari_exe @TubboLive @tommyinnit Aw, that sucks bossman :( take care of yourself, and give yourself some time to relax, giving you virtual hug king @TubboLive @tommyinnit Aw, that sucks bossman :( take care of yourself, and give yourself some time to relax, giving you virtual hug king https://t.co/jvHyP5GNEY

Daisy @daisyr___ @TubboLive @tommyinnit Don’t worry tubbo. I get those days constantly. Stay strong king @TubboLive @tommyinnit Don’t worry tubbo. I get those days constantly. Stay strong king 👑

ever ! 🪷🫧 @ranbooBlankie @TubboLive @tommyinnit aw Tubbo :( take a break if u need to king n take it easy!! ur doin awesome @TubboLive @tommyinnit aw Tubbo :( take a break if u need to king n take it easy!! ur doin awesome

Bee @GhxstlyBee @TubboLive @tommyinnit honestly i vibe with that cause same- but take a break and take care of yourself bossman :) @TubboLive @tommyinnit honestly i vibe with that cause same- but take a break and take care of yourself bossman :)

With an overwhelming outpouring of supportive messages from friends and fans, it seems like Tubbo's community fully supports him, with many suggesting he should take time off so that he can get to a better mental state.

With this only covering the first hour of the tweet being posted, we're sure to see plenty more support from close friends and even more from his and others' fanbases.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul