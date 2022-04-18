“No, not my queen”: Fans react as VTuber Veibae gets banned on Twitch 

The popular VTuber Veibae received a ban from Twitch on Sunday. The streamer received a 24-hour suspension for an incident on stream where she showed some explicit content. The Twitch partner's ban was reported by the automated Twitter account StreamerBans.

The VShojo member tweeted out a response to her ban, where she admitted she "showed something dumb" on stream, promoted some merch, and promised to stream once the 24-hour ban gets lifted.

The ban was the streamer's first time being suspended from the platform, which is likely why it was so lenient.

Veibae is with the VShojo talent group, which partners with numerous popular VTubers like Natasha Nyanners and Silvervale. She is known for her unique accent, which has been described as a mix of English and Polish. She is also known for her public relationship with fellow streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" in recent months.

Fans react to Veibae's Twitch ban

There were plenty of reactions to the news that the VTuber received a ban from Twitch. Many raced to the replies of the StreamerBans tweet to find out why she was banned:

Presto @MrPresto_ @StreamerBans @Veibae Waiting until someone tells me why she got banned @StreamerBans @Veibae Waiting until someone tells me why she got banned

Other fans expressed their dismay at the news that one of their favorite streamers received a ban from Twitch:

Some people, either not a fan of the VTuber or VTubers in general, decided to express apathy or approval of the ban. Some even said they wished the ban was longer:

Not everyone was surprised by the VTuber receiving a ban. In fact, some were surprised that this was only her first ban given the explicit nature of some of her content:

Nicolás Lobos @NicolsLobos5 @StreamerBans @Veibae I'm not surprised that she was banned, what surprises me is for how long she went without getting banned (watch any clip of her, it's incredible) @StreamerBans @Veibae I'm not surprised that she was banned, what surprises me is for how long she went without getting banned (watch any clip of her, it's incredible)

Many took the opportunity to meme about the streamer's relationship with Sodapoppin. Soda received a ban four days prior to Veibae's. He was banned for alleged accidental racism on stream when he was creating an in-game character. While creating the character, he made it resemble historically racist depictions of African Americans.

Fans joked that she got banned intentionally in solidarity, to impress him, or to take a vacation with him. While all three are unlikely, if it was the latter, the news that the ban was only for one day would be disappointing.

While the VTuber's ban could be seen as a mere slap on the wrist, it could still have ramifications in the future. Any subsequent violations will likely result in heftier bans. For now, the streamer might actually appreciate an excuse to take Easter Sunday off.

