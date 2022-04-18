"May they rest together:" Fans continue to ship Veibae and Sodapoppin as both get banned from Twitch

Not long after internet personality Sodapoppin was banned, VTuber and friend Veibae was also hit with a Twitch ban hammer in the same week. This sudden timeline of events has given their fans, who truly believe the two are dating, more relationship-worthy content to meme about.

Both Sodapoppin and Veibae have been at the center of dating rumors for quite some time. In January of this year, they confirmed their relationship. However, the relationship did not seem to last long. In March, the two were seen staging an argument as an act of breaking up on One True King Mizkif's game show Schooled.

However, the unconfirmed breakup has not stopped fans from continuing to ship the two even a month after the episode, as one fan joked on Twitter:

"May they rest together."

Fans meme about Veibae and Sodapoppin's Twitch bans

Immediately after Veibae's ban was announced via Twitter, many fans drew the connection between her and the recent ban hammer on Thomas "Sodapoppin". The popular Twitter account StreamerBans (@StreamerBans) alerted the fans of their bans only four days apart. Fans immediately took note of that and jumped straight to humoring each other about it.

Fans paralleled the famous Shakespearean tragedy of Romeo and Juliet to the current situation at hand, saying that Veibae probably felt bad that Sodapoppin was banned and somehow managed to get herself banned.

A few fans celebrated the fact that the 'couple goals' now have all the time in the world to play League of Legends together, given the fact that Twitch has essentially provided the two with a stress-free vacation from streaming.

Others were just happy that Veibae will now be able to keep Sodapoppin company in during his ban. Fans also stated that they seem to be a good match for each other.

nat @NootToot_Nat i think it's incredibly funny that like two days after sodapoppin got banned, veibae got banned. what a good girlfriend, joining him in excommunication lmao i think it's incredibly funny that like two days after sodapoppin got banned, veibae got banned. what a good girlfriend, joining him in excommunication lmao

Yo @Thee_Everchosen @StreamerBans @Veibae God, Sodapoppin and Vei are truly a good match for each other. @StreamerBans @Veibae God, Sodapoppin and Vei are truly a good match for each other.

There also seemed to be similarities in the way the two dealt with the notice of ban. Even though Veibae went straight to promoting her merch immediately after getting banned, which implies that she may not be as bothered about it.

Friend and fellow streamer Nick "Nmplol" also shared with his viewers how Sodapoppin was taking the ban, and it seems the two were just as gloomy about it. So irrespective of whether the two are dating anymore or not, there are definitely a lot of coincidences that have occurred in a few days and it seems that they just might not be coincidences after all.

Edited by Mayank Shete