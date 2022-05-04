"He's ready for the asylum"- Fans react as xQc tries to imitate an explosion on livestream

While watching a video by Vsauce from 2013, Felix "xQc" tried to explain what would happen if the Earth suddenly started moving much faster.

In the video, Vsauce host Michael Stevens explained multiple events that would happen on a galactic scale in the distant future that the human race likely wouldn't be around to see. One of those was the collision of our galaxy with another nearly four billion years in the future. This resulted in the streamer trying to explain scientific concepts while making explosion sounds, confusing and entertaining viewers in the process.

xQc tries to imitate explosion sounds

On stream, xQc watched a YouTube video uploaded by Vsauce in 2013. In the video, titled What Will We Miss?, Michael explained that the Milky Way galaxy and the Andromeda galaxy would collide in the very distant future.

Michael explained the effects that this would have on the Earth, although he did say that the collision of the two galaxies would not hit our solar system. It is also unlikely that humans would have to worry about this as it won't happen for approximately 3.75 billion years.

This caused Felix to try his hand at being a scientist. He tried to explain that if the Earth suddenly started traveling faster, the change in velocity would cause humans to go extinct. He imitated the sound of explosions in his explanation, confusing and entertaining his fans.

This eventually sent him into a laughing fit, perhaps being aware of the ridiculousness of his explanation. While he might not be as eloquent as Michael when presenting his scientific findings, Felix can certainly make his fans laugh while trying to explain them.

Fans react to xQc making explosion noises

Viewers of the clip on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit poked fun at the streamer. Many suggested that he had finally lost his mind and that this clip was the result of him going crazy.

While he's clearly just having fun, the laughing fit at the end of the video may have seemed a bit unhinged.

Others appreciated the streamer's attempt to explain science, even though they joked that it sounded like something that would be taught at a preschool.

One Redditor joked that the streamer would be remembered by history for his scientific contributions.

While it may be unlikely that future generations will read about Felix in their science textbooks, the explanation he gave was a valiant attempt.

Edited by Siddharth Satish