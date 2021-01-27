Fans rejoice as Valkyrae reaches 3 million subscribers on YouTube

One of the most popular streamers in the world, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, has now officially reached the 3 million mark in terms of subscribers on YouTube.

The 29-year-old content creator for lifestyle and gaming organization, 100 Thieves, seems to be in the midst of a prolonged purple patch, with her multi-faceted approach towards streaming reaping rich dividends.

THREE MILLION!!!!!!!!! — rae (@Valkyrae) January 27, 2021

From Among Us to Raft, Valkyrae has been churning out quality content on a regular basis, as a result of which her popularity has continued to scale new heights.

In light of her recent achievement, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions as thousands of enthusiastic fans congratulated her.

Valkyrae continues to dominate the world of streaming, #CongratsRae trends online

Valkyrae has certainly come a long way since her early days as a GameStop employee.

Advertisement

After being persuaded by her Instagram followers to make the switch to Twitch, there has no been no looking back.

From becoming the first female streamer to sign for 100 Thieves to signing an exclusive contract with YouTube, Valkyrae has risen to become one of the most potent forces in today's era of streaming.

Soon after she hit the 3 million subscriber mark, her fans wasted no time in congratulating her as they got the hashtag #CongratsRae trending in no time:

Couldn't be more proud of her!!!! CONGRATS RAE pic.twitter.com/vk0QkbEpNN — jAckee,. 🔥 (@gonzjack14) January 27, 2021

i'm so proud of you, rae! you deserve all the goods things in this world. keep being an inspiration! we awhphreashiayte & wuv u so much! ❤️pic.twitter.com/EoSxHATnXW — jayne 🔪 (@RAE0L0GY) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

Congrats Rae @Valkyrae told you we will hit it today 3 MILLION!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0dN2q6GVXY — speeder2001 (@AhmadSpeeder) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

CONGRATS RAE!! HAPPY THREE MILL 🥳 SUPER WELL DESERVED OWA OWA pic.twitter.com/De7Y8USAmG — raven ✨ (@ravencoleen) January 27, 2021

RAE HIT 3MIL SUBS CONGRATS RAE LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO — mia 🌱 (@tinyxkkuno) January 27, 2021

Literally became first as a trend in just a minute, CONGRATS RAE💗 pic.twitter.com/CbfCrRKHN4 — Vladdy 💫 (@xvladdy) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

#congratsrae I’m sososososososo happy I never use my twitter but I had to go congragulate you. Because you deserve this and sooo much more. I’m having secondhand happiness for you and I just hope you know you’re really truly so wholesome, sincere, amazing and RAEl. — pleasedontbecorrupt (@pleasedontbeco1) January 27, 2021

as a half filipina woman working in game dev, watching @Valkyrae exponentially thrive and stomp on gross boring men and share w us her love and light is endlessly inspiring. this industry’s really hard and her success makes me emotional on a deep level. CONGRATS RAE 🥰 mahal kita — KC Humma @ HH (@keetseethumoosh) January 27, 2021

CONGRATS RAE !!! i hope u see this 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OVRXJkkrwP — brooke 🌱 (@adoringrae) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

THAT’S MY CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!! CONGRATS ON 3M RAE!!! :D pic.twitter.com/qJq2TLxVcY — mel (@agorapovic) January 27, 2021

@Valkyrae CONGRATS ON 3 MILLION!!!! CAN I GET AN OWA OWA, RAE pic.twitter.com/lGCZTC63Gm — Liya (@Latoliya_) January 27, 2021

The congratulatory messages that are taking over Twitter highlight the kind of fan following that Valkyrae possesses today.

In addition to her 3 million subscribers on YouTube, she has an additional 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

From frequently dominating the charts as the most-watched female streamer to taking home the coveted Content Creator of The Year at The Game Awards 2020, Valkyrae's meteoric rise continues to rage onward and upward.