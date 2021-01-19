Fans respond with hilarious Travis Scott memes as news of a Verzuz battle with Future surfaces

One of the biggest rappers in the world, Travis Scott, recently became the subject of hilarious memes after news of a rumored Verzuz battle with Future emerged online.

One of the most popular events to come into fruition this pandemic, the Verzuz battle is the brainchild of popular music artists Timbaland and Swiss Beatz.

The popular series invites two music icons, predominantly from rap and hip-hop, to highlight their career discographies in an ultimate bid to flaunt the most number of overall hits.

According to recent rumors online, Timbaland is now reportedly working on getting Travis Scott and Future together for an engaging clash:

Timbaland's manager says they're working on a Travis Scott & Future Verzuz battle pic.twitter.com/wsFK7Ez3Yd — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 18, 2021

While the prospect of the clash might excite a few, fans have already picked Future as the overwhelming favorite, which has resulted in Travis Scott getting hilariously roasted online.

The 28-year-old rapper soon became subjected to a barrage of online memes, as fans poked fun at the makings of what they perceive to be a David vs Goliath Battle of discographies.

Twitter responds to a Travis Scott x Future Verzuz Battle

Travis Scott is one of the most popular music artists in the world today. He has also successfully ventured into spheres beyond music, via collaborations with McDonald's, Playstation and Fortnite.

His evolution into a global and multi-faceted entertainer/entrepreneur started with Epic Games' Fortnite, where he participated in a larger-than-life concert called Astronomical.

Despite his immense popularity, he often ends up being subjected to memes and trolls, as seen when he recently decided to dress up as Batman for Halloween.

As soon as word got around that a Travis Scott x Future Verzuz battle might be taking place soon, Twitter erupted with a deluge of memes that were overwhelmingly directed at the former:

Travis Scott: M&M's, sweet like candy cane, Drop the top, pop it, let it bang..



Future: I JUST FUCKED YOUR BITCH IN SOME GUCCI FLIP FLOPS



Travis: pic.twitter.com/xN3eT5ppnX — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) January 19, 2021

Prayers up for Travis Scott and his family. https://t.co/uOfC443IAT — Ahmed🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) January 18, 2021

Future vs Travis Scott hit battle: pic.twitter.com/ybcQCpxEDX — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) January 19, 2021

travis finna get bullied off the internet again https://t.co/oBbcRPVycn — Abdi 🦅 (@JrWave19) January 19, 2021

Travis gonna play 90210 in a hit battle and feel all vibey and then Future gonna murder his ass with March Madness. Travis’s music isn’t made for hit battles 💀 — Joey (@joey_hiphop) January 19, 2021

Travis after Future plays The Percocet and Stripper Joint pic.twitter.com/yHbM4mFRbg — Jaidan (@jaidvn) January 19, 2021

travis when he hears march madness or codeine crazy start playing pic.twitter.com/UVA2cRXdHq — Stunna (@LilGreenCard) January 19, 2021

Travis Scott after Future pulls out Codeine Crazy, March Madness, & Fuck up some commas back to back to back pic.twitter.com/Po9Jttk8XG — Ryan (@YeezyTaughtMe72) January 19, 2021

future when travis plays literally anything: pic.twitter.com/4jnyzTg04b — benny (@baadbenny) January 18, 2021

Travis Scott vs Future matchup report: pic.twitter.com/r90TgtrauC — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) January 19, 2021

Future when travis plays 3500, and his verse comes on pic.twitter.com/UkNj5Tt1EA — Nate (@Nateee23) January 19, 2021

All future has to do is play his 2015 Catalog and it’s over; these people trying to end Travis’s career pic.twitter.com/7l1mjnsXt8 — #StopTheCap (@LaidBack450) January 18, 2021

Travis Scott will get fucking annihilated in a Verzuz against Future. Please don’t — IDidIt (@YourMusicWhore) January 19, 2021

Travis Scott after Future plays March Madness followed by Codeine Crazy pic.twitter.com/zOkM1pqmRv — The King of NYC (@thebigo713) January 19, 2021

Travis not making it past 5 songs pic.twitter.com/4UvobcCAJ6 — ovo.ivntoosaucy🇲🇽 (@ivntoosaucy) January 19, 2021

Travis Scott realizing Future has albums with Drake, Uzi , and Young Thug pic.twitter.com/9MzyUUJkLh — Big 38 Hawk Em (@PurpleJack6) January 19, 2021

Travis Scott when Future plays Codeine Crazy in the hit battle pic.twitter.com/NqpVdAQoDJ — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) January 19, 2021

Travis Scott pulling up to the Verzuz battle against Future like pic.twitter.com/fYmja0Aswz — Rich (@UptownDCRich) January 19, 2021

As fans continue to poke fun at Travis Scott's chances against Future, on paper, the odds do seem to be stacked against the former.

Future is one of the most accomplished and influential artists in the world and has successfully dabbled between churning out mixtapes, albums and several projects.

Known for hit singles such as "March Madness", "Codeine Crazy", "Mask Off" and several more high-profile collabs with the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd and more, fans believe Future would obliterate Travis Scott if a Verzuz battle does indeed take place.

While a showdown between Scott and Future is sure to draw massive numbers, it looks like the internet has already chosen their victor. By the looks of it so far, it's clearly not the Fortnite guy.