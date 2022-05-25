Fans share their take on streamers reacting to the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial on Twitch

The infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case has already seen some of the biggest turns and twists in recent times. The sensational courtroom hearing of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his former wife and Aquaman actress Amber Heard is gaining a lot of traction on social media platforms.

Be it Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or even Twitch, just one topic has dominated these platforms over the past few weeks, the defamation court hearing of Pirates of the Caribbean fame Johnny Depp and his former wife and Hollywood actress Amber Heard.

Naturally, with such a trending topic, many streamers and online content creators have already reacted to the defamation trial featuring such big names in Hollywood.

Fans share their take on streamers reacting to Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trials on Twitch

From xQc to Pokimane, many prominent names within the streaming community have been reacting to the trial run during their livestreams. One especially controversial and hot take was given by Twitch streamer Quin69 during his April 22, 2022 livestream. As per the streamer himself, Johnny Depp is dramatizing the situation to gain public favor.

Twitch's most popular streaming star xQc also weighed in on the matter. Notably, he has been expressing his firm support for Johnny since the very beginning of the defamation court hearing. All his recent livestreams where he talks about integrity and the entire courtroom situation only go on to prove that same opinion.

While on the other hand, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys highlighted the fact that streamers are publicly reacting to the more private details of a celebrity's relationship on their livestreams is nothing short of crazy.

Notably, the trial run has taken up so much of the livestream and Twitch content section that now fans are eventually getting extremely frustrated by them. As per the majority of Twitch users, fetching free content from someone's failed relationship is insensitive and weird. Another Twitch user even pointed out the massive amount of money streamers have been making through ad revenue while streaming the courtroom trail on their channel.

Taking to their Twitter handles, countless fans have expressed their anger and frustration over the matter.

Here are some of the most relevant tweets from Twitch users on streamers livestreaming the courtroom drama on a regular basis on their channel.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



According to our calculations Twitch streamers, YouTubers & TikTokers reacting to the trial have made atleast $200 million in ad revenue reacting to this trial. #DeppVHeardTrial Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million.According to our calculations Twitch streamers, YouTubers & TikTokers reacting to the trial have made atleast $200 million in ad revenue reacting to this trial. #DramaAlert Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million. According to our calculations Twitch streamers, YouTubers & TikTokers reacting to the trial have made atleast $200 million in ad revenue reacting to this trial. #DramaAlert #DeppVHeardTrial

daisy @goodbyetonsils twitch streamers be like “big day” then watch the amber heard v johnny depp trial for 5 hours twitch streamers be like “big day” then watch the amber heard v johnny depp trial for 5 hours

CH @GOVERNMENTRAPE if you watch the amber heard Johnny Depp trial on twitch with your favorite streamer and type shit like WHOMEGALUL when witnessed come to the stand or PEPELAUGH when amberheard says something you should be taken out of the gene pool if you watch the amber heard Johnny Depp trial on twitch with your favorite streamer and type shit like WHOMEGALUL when witnessed come to the stand or PEPELAUGH when amberheard says something you should be taken out of the gene pool

InsaneOrbitzz @InsaneOrbitzz Twitch streamers have gotten so lazy to the point that they’re eating and reacting to the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial Twitch streamers have gotten so lazy to the point that they’re eating and reacting to the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Soggy Saw @Flan44319287 People getting on streamers’ case for streaming the johnny depp / amber heard trial can apparently only come up with the excuse of a moral highground

Excuse me as I watch the next Asmongold VOD sorry I like being entertained and informed simultaneously I guess People getting on streamers’ case for streaming the johnny depp / amber heard trial can apparently only come up with the excuse of a moral highgroundExcuse me as I watch the next Asmongold VOD sorry I like being entertained and informed simultaneously I guess

Meam19 @meamiscool19 I think it’s weird if a streamer is reacting to the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard case whether it be pokimane or cr1tikal I think it’s weird if a streamer is reacting to the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard case whether it be pokimane or cr1tikal

💖Sweet Cheria Pie💖 @loneliestpotato



Turning domestic violence into a means of clout and audience building is absolutely gross and you are scum.



The streamers doing this are scum. not tommie @gilgamesh_mpreg this is insane this is insane https://t.co/DhBopwTe40 I do not give a fuck who you think is at fault for what's going on between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard:Turning domestic violence into a means of clout and audience building is absolutely gross and you are scum.The streamers doing this are scum. twitter.com/gilgamesh_mpre… I do not give a fuck who you think is at fault for what's going on between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard:Turning domestic violence into a means of clout and audience building is absolutely gross and you are scum.The streamers doing this are scum. twitter.com/gilgamesh_mpre…

kareem @Expenndable streamers streaming the johnny depp v amber heard trial is so weird to me streamers streaming the johnny depp v amber heard trial is so weird to me

Hawkshot86 @Hawkshot86 You know, journalists should probably consider that the reason no one takes them seriously anymore is because the funny WoW/MMO streamer from Texas is doing a better job of covering the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. You know, journalists should probably consider that the reason no one takes them seriously anymore is because the funny WoW/MMO streamer from Texas is doing a better job of covering the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial.

TwoScoopsXD @TwoScoopsXD I keep getting notifications for this Twitch streamer reacting to the Amber Heard Johnny Depp trial. Bruh this is getting out of hand. People are treating this like it's a show I keep getting notifications for this Twitch streamer reacting to the Amber Heard Johnny Depp trial. Bruh this is getting out of hand. People are treating this like it's a show

Ben @JaminBorn I think it’s kind of weird to have streamers doing react content with respect to the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial.



There’s something that doesn’t seem right about making memes about abuse and defamation claims. It seems a bit distasteful, morally poor, and a bit exploitive. I think it’s kind of weird to have streamers doing react content with respect to the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial.There’s something that doesn’t seem right about making memes about abuse and defamation claims. It seems a bit distasteful, morally poor, and a bit exploitive.

EvoL💔 @mbmdurkk We have twitch streamers trying to compare amber heard’s career to the rock . That is 1 the most popular WWE star in the world . Also a proven movie star just as johnny depp We have twitch streamers trying to compare amber heard’s career to the rock . That is 1 the most popular WWE star in the world . Also a proven movie star just as johnny depp

Chaos @RomanBellicFact Amazing how @Asmongold can restream the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial with little to no commentary and get 100,000+ live viewers. React streamers are a plague that truly offer no value to the platform Amazing how @Asmongold can restream the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial with little to no commentary and get 100,000+ live viewers. React streamers are a plague that truly offer no value to the platform

harjit singh 🌻✨ @_harjitsingh twitch streamers are really just reacting to the amber heard v johnny depp then cutting it up to upload to youtube...you cannot be serious rn twitch streamers are really just reacting to the amber heard v johnny depp then cutting it up to upload to youtube...you cannot be serious rn 😐

Zinnia ☻ eula simp @Zinniastxr Bitches could tweet out “it’s weird to see twitch streamers for entertainment react to the Johnny depp / amber heard case” and “even if she is lying I feel like the way some male streamers just call her a bitch or get overly annoyed at normal court behaviors she does is only- Bitches could tweet out “it’s weird to see twitch streamers for entertainment react to the Johnny depp / amber heard case” and “even if she is lying I feel like the way some male streamers just call her a bitch or get overly annoyed at normal court behaviors she does is only-

cursed @cursedgmerchild choose your twitch streamer we have amber heard johnny depp trial law expert that watched better call saul once, softcore pornography with incel populated chat, or gambling addict who desperately needs rehab but instead has their addiction promoted by the company choose your twitch streamer we have amber heard johnny depp trial law expert that watched better call saul once, softcore pornography with incel populated chat, or gambling addict who desperately needs rehab but instead has their addiction promoted by the company

Clearly, the defamation trial run has been making headlines for quite a while now. As the final hearing of the court trial comes closer, it's highly likely that more content, not to mention livestreams involving other Hollywood superstars, will come out of the streaming industry.

