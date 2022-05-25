Fans share their take on streamers reacting to the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial on Twitch

The infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case has already seen some of the biggest turns and twists in recent times. The sensational courtroom hearing of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his former wife and Aquaman actress Amber Heard is gaining a lot of traction on social media platforms.
Be it Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, or even Twitch, just one topic has dominated these platforms over the past few weeks, the defamation court hearing of Pirates of the Caribbean fame Johnny Depp and his former wife and Hollywood actress Amber Heard.
Naturally, with such a trending topic, many streamers and online content creators have already reacted to the defamation trial featuring such big names in Hollywood.
Fans share their take on streamers reacting to Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trials on Twitch
From xQc to Pokimane, many prominent names within the streaming community have been reacting to the trial run during their livestreams. One especially controversial and hot take was given by Twitch streamer Quin69 during his April 22, 2022 livestream. As per the streamer himself, Johnny Depp is dramatizing the situation to gain public favor.
Twitch's most popular streaming star xQc also weighed in on the matter. Notably, he has been expressing his firm support for Johnny since the very beginning of the defamation court hearing. All his recent livestreams where he talks about integrity and the entire courtroom situation only go on to prove that same opinion.
While on the other hand, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys highlighted the fact that streamers are publicly reacting to the more private details of a celebrity's relationship on their livestreams is nothing short of crazy.
Notably, the trial run has taken up so much of the livestream and Twitch content section that now fans are eventually getting extremely frustrated by them. As per the majority of Twitch users, fetching free content from someone's failed relationship is insensitive and weird. Another Twitch user even pointed out the massive amount of money streamers have been making through ad revenue while streaming the courtroom trail on their channel.
Taking to their Twitter handles, countless fans have expressed their anger and frustration over the matter.
Here are some of the most relevant tweets from Twitch users on streamers livestreaming the courtroom drama on a regular basis on their channel.
Clearly, the defamation trial run has been making headlines for quite a while now. As the final hearing of the court trial comes closer, it's highly likely that more content, not to mention livestreams involving other Hollywood superstars, will come out of the streaming industry.