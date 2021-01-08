Fans take over Twitter with "Happy Birthday Valkyrae" messages on her 29th birthday

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter's fans took to Twitter with a barrage of "Happy Birthday" messages for the famous streamer.
Valkyrae recently ushered in her 29th birthday alongside fellow streamers Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Sykkuno, and more in memorable fashion, hosting a special virtual ceremony for her in the popular survival game "Rust":
Joining the streaming community in wishing her a very Happy Birthday were her thousands of fans global. They posted wholesome messages of appreciation for one of the most popular streamers in the world currently
Twitter celebrates Valkyrae's birthday
In a clip from her recent Rust stream, Valkyrae brought her birthday in with roommates Celine, Pokimane, and Janet. The rest of her group cheered her on through the camera.
From creating a festive set-up in-game to decorating a table with makeshift cakes, her friends put up a wholesome display as an overwhelmed Valkyrae watched on in amazement:
"Oh My God, this is so cute; this is the best!"
At one point, the YouTube star hilariously ran away, revealing she was embarrassed by the entire affair. The gang chased her down in one of the most memorable moments from the stream:
Apart from the hilariously wholesome birthday celebrations in Rust, Valkyrae also received tons of messages online. Fellow streamers like Corpse Husband and Sykkuno joined fans in taking over the Twitter trending page via a deluge of "Happy Birthday" wishes:
As wishes continue to pour in, the kind of wholesome birthday wishes coming Valkyrae's way is indeed heartening.
The Washington native is one of the most popular streamers in the world who enjoyed an extremely successful 2020. She raked in stellar viewership numbers and thousands more followers.
From leaving her fans in awe of her YouTube earnings to taking home the coveted Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards 2020, Valkyrae has been consistently lighting up the streaming charts with her memorable broadcasts.
As she turns a year older, her popularity continues to transcend new heights with each passing day, backed by an army of loyal and supportive fans who always have her back.Published 08 Jan 2021, 16:16 IST