Fans take over Twitter with "Happy Birthday Valkyrae" messages on her 29th birthday

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter's fans took to Twitter with a barrage of "Happy Birthday" messages for the famous streamer.

Valkyrae recently ushered in her 29th birthday alongside fellow streamers Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Sykkuno, and more in memorable fashion, hosting a special virtual ceremony for her in the popular survival game "Rust":

Joining the streaming community in wishing her a very Happy Birthday were her thousands of fans global. They posted wholesome messages of appreciation for one of the most popular streamers in the world currently

Twitter celebrates Valkyrae's birthday

In a clip from her recent Rust stream, Valkyrae brought her birthday in with roommates Celine, Pokimane, and Janet. The rest of her group cheered her on through the camera.

From creating a festive set-up in-game to decorating a table with makeshift cakes, her friends put up a wholesome display as an overwhelmed Valkyrae watched on in amazement:

Advertisement

"Oh My God, this is so cute; this is the best!"

At one point, the YouTube star hilariously ran away, revealing she was embarrassed by the entire affair. The gang chased her down in one of the most memorable moments from the stream:

only person who would run away from their own party in a game.. happy birthday miss rae pic.twitter.com/YdZfreJgZd — kyra (@valkysrae) January 8, 2021

Apart from the hilariously wholesome birthday celebrations in Rust, Valkyrae also received tons of messages online. Fellow streamers like Corpse Husband and Sykkuno joined fans in taking over the Twitter trending page via a deluge of "Happy Birthday" wishes:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY :) — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) January 8, 2021

Advertisement

HAPPYYY BIRF !! 🥳 — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) January 8, 2021

Happy bday Rae :') — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 8, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Valkyrae 🥳🥳❤️❤️‼️‼️‼️SO GRATEFUL for your friendship, and so proud of everything you’ve accomplished this year. LOVE YOU 💕🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZQJFw6HJVV — brookeab (@brookeab) January 8, 2021

i know this is early but i drew @Valkyrae as a firebender for her birthday! Thank you Rae for brightening up the lives of so many people, and I’m looking forward to seeing you succeed even further in 2021 ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/OyQVcHFDjK — lindi (@stil_lindigo) January 8, 2021

Advertisement

happy birthday @Valkyrae! you're an amazing content creator and all of your streams and youtube videos have been amazing to watch and I admire the hard work you put into all the content :D hope you have a good day, made some art for you <3 pic.twitter.com/q5hTmMJmhT — 🌱astra🦖 RAE BDAY (@bimbuscloud) January 8, 2021

happy birthday rae !! ur an literal angel in this world and u deserve all the love ur getting we love u <3 pic.twitter.com/aXv7KaXMUx — caitlin ^_^ (@legitgogy) January 8, 2021

happy birthday to @Valkyrae, the best content creator ❤️ i love & admire you so freakin much and i want to thank u for always making any day better just by being you!! you deserve universe and so much more; happy 4th bday :D (i also have so much fun reversing ur tweets hehe) pic.twitter.com/U8WGn3aY6Y — /)^-^( (reverse) (@earyklaV) January 8, 2021

Happy birthday rae! Thank you for bringing light and sunshine to us through your positive streams, we love u so much and i hope we'll be celebrating more birthdays to come with you 💗 #ValkyraeSupremacy pic.twitter.com/vRjFKVEVRc — violet 🌱 (@simpinforsykk) January 8, 2021

Advertisement

happy birthday @Valkyrae you don’t know me but your streams constantly make me happy and forget all of the messed up stuff around the world thank you for that and happy 29th birthday babushka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7MZMCk41Tu — juju (@sixepyy) January 8, 2021

Whoever doesn’t say happy birthday is getting the knife pic.twitter.com/PUqEtMxL8e — Marlin Green (@mikeoxb39161792) January 8, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAE. I HOPE YOU HAVE A WONDERFUL DAY BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT SO MUCH 🖤 pic.twitter.com/9lsged0uZm — B3 🌧🌱 (@bbitchbekah) January 8, 2021

Advertisement

I am really bad at this but I honestly tried to show my appreciation through a drawing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @Valkyrae !!! 🎉🎉🥳🥳

YOU MAKE ME SO HAPPY WITH THE ENERGY YOU HAVE IN YOUR VIDEOS 🥺❤️ I APPRECIATE YOU !!! STAY THE WAY YOU ARE !! YOU ARE AMAZING!!! 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/dfda6qntPL — Doae's Escape ~ (@s_doae) January 8, 2021

@Valkyrae happy birthday rae :) thank u for always making me happy and being such an huge inspiration to me and many others. i'm so glad i found you and am so excited for all tbe other things that are abt to come for you :) i love you #happyraeday pic.twitter.com/kVNmGC0tVe — rania 🌱🌵RAE DAY (@sykcorae) January 8, 2021

As wishes continue to pour in, the kind of wholesome birthday wishes coming Valkyrae's way is indeed heartening.

The Washington native is one of the most popular streamers in the world who enjoyed an extremely successful 2020. She raked in stellar viewership numbers and thousands more followers.

From leaving her fans in awe of her YouTube earnings to taking home the coveted Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards 2020, Valkyrae has been consistently lighting up the streaming charts with her memorable broadcasts.

As she turns a year older, her popularity continues to transcend new heights with each passing day, backed by an army of loyal and supportive fans who always have her back.