Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Predicting dream team for gameweek 9

Shan Akbar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 46 // 19 Oct 2018, 14:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Managing a football team is a fabulous feeling, but we all don’t get a chance to do it. Not in real life anyway. For all football fans who want to maintain and nurture a team, Fantasy Premier League is a fantastic way.

It’s engrossing and we don’t face the pressure as real-world managers do. Still everyone would like to top the points chart in their Fantasy League at least once during the course of the season so choosing the best 11 is the only sure way to go about it.

We are into gameweek 9 and it’s time to make some tweaks to our Fantasy Premiere League team. You cannot change the whole team unless you play the Free Hit or Wild Card options. Eitherway it is necessary to play the best possible team every week.

Based on our Score predictions for Match day 9, here is the preferred formation and lineup of players who can score more points in this week.

Preferred Formation: 3-4-3.

Raheem Sterling

GK: Rui Patricio (Wolves - Price £4.6m):

Patricio has been good between the sticks for Wolves in recent weeks. With the defense he has in front of him and the way Wolves have been playing we can expect him to keep yet another clean sheet. The Wolves man has kept 4 clean sheets in the last 5 matches. Valued at just £4.6m he’s one of the best options in this position.

Form: 7.3

Next Opponent: Watford.

Defender: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool – Price £6.3m):

Robertson hasn’t scored or assisted in his last 4 matches. But that’s largely due to the teams Liverpool have faced during this period which includes Man City, Chelsea and Spurs. Robertson must step up in the absence of some key Liverpool players and play a key role away at The Kirklees Stadium. A Clean Sheet with an assist is most likely.

Form: 5.0

Next Opponent: Huddersfield.

Defender: Matt Doherty (Wolves – Price £4.7m):

The 2nd Wolves man in our list who has been on a great run of form. He either has scored or assisted in 3 of his last 4 matches. He will have to keep this form and contribute in both attack & defense when Watford visit them this week.

Watford are not at their best and have failed to win any of their last 4 matches. It’s a perfect opportunity for Matt Doherty to pounce and add another goal or assist to his tally.

Form: 9.7

Next Opponent: Watford.

Defender: Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City – Price £6.2m):

Mendy was back from injury last week and looked a bit rusty. Before his injury he had made 5 assists in just 4 matches. The encounter against Burnley is the right opportunity for him to regain his form.

Form: 1.7

Next Opponent: Burnley.

Midfielder: Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth – Price £6.0m):

Fraser is the most improved player for Bournemouth this season. He already has reached half of his FPL points tally from last season. The midfield creator was withdrawn from his national squad during the international break due to injury.

But he has been playing through an injury problem for Bournemouth and so he’s expected to start this week. Valued at just £6.0m he is a fantastic addition and better than many midfielders with higher price tags. Playing against struggling Southampton this Saturday will increase chances for the Scottsman to collect more points.

Form: 3.0

Next Opponent: Southampton.

Midfielder: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City – Price £11.1m):

Sterling is an explosive midfielder who would test Burnley's defense by making those fantastic runs behind the line combined with his pace and trickery. He either has scored or assisted in his last 5 matches except the showdown against Liverpool. He’s worth the Captain’s arm band in your fantasy team for this week.

Form: 7.7

Next Opponent: Burnley.

Midfielder: Richarlison (Everton – Price £6.8m):

Richarlison is very lively to watch when he is on the ball. He is the best signing for Everton this season and is slowly getting back to his best. Sign him to your team because he can create something out of nothing and will be at his best when Everton welcome Crystal Palace.

Form: 4.0

Next Opponent: Crystal Palace.

Midfielder: Theo Walcott (Everton – Price £6.5m):

Another Everton man in our fantasy team. Theo is not at his best but can use his pace wisely against the slow Eagles' defense and score a goal or two.

Form: 3.3

Next Opponent: Crystal Palace.

Alexandre Lacazette

Striker: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal – Price £9.6m):

Is Lacazette the most in-form striker in the league now? 4 Goals and 4 Assists in his last 7 matches and the 3rd most transferred-in player during the past week suggests that. Add him to the team and make him captain right away.

Form: 8.3

Next Opponent: Leicester City.

Striker: Callum Wilson (Bournemouth – Price £6.4m):

Another man on the most transferred-in player list this week. Wilson has been in superb form lately and a great addition to the team. A good striker with a low-price tag. What else needed? Just get him.

Form: 7.0

Next Opponent: Southampton.

Striker: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham– Price £6.9m):

Mitrovic scored just one goal in his last 4 matches. But Fulham have faced Man City, Arsenal, Everton and Watford during that time. Against Cardiff who are languishing at the bottom of the table, Fulham are expected to play better than the past few weeks. Mitrovic will relish this opportunity to increase his goal count.

Form: 3.7

Next Opponent: Cardiff City.

Who’s in your team? Let us know in the comments section