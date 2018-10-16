Premier League: Predicting scores for Match Day 9

As football fans, the International break is definitely not one of our favourite time of the year. Though we don’t have that many friendlies anymore and it’s called the Nations league, it still disrupts the flow of a league season. Some Players return injured or tired after playing 2 games in the space of 10 days.

Having said that, one can't deny that it’s really a much-needed break for teams that are performing poorly or are struggling with their form. This is the time they use to devise new strategies and come back rejuvenated. The international break is almost over and it's time for Premier League football again.

There are a lot of questions going through our mind. For instance; Can Manchester United and Mourinho turn around the dismal start to the season? Will Salah’s loss affect Liverpool’s title credentials? Will Arsenal make it 10 wins in a row? Can Wolves take up the Europe league spot? Which of the bottom 3 get their first win of the season?

To answer all the questions, let's looks at the score prediction for Game Week 9.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea v Manchester United

Chelsea are playing fascinating football under Sarri. They would like to build on the back of the 3 – 0 victory away at St. Mary’s stadium. Hazard is on the form of his life with 7 Goals and 3 assists so far in the campaign. Without any doubts, Chelsea are the clear favourites going into this match.

On the other hand, Manchester United are after an awesome comeback victory against the Toffees. But they looked vulnerable at the back during the first half largely because the Midfield was all over the place. If Mourinho can fix that problem against the Blues, they have a good chance of getting something out of this fixture.

Match Prediction: Manchester United wins

Score Prediction: 0 – 1

Bournemouth vs Southampton

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

After thrashing Watford 4 – 0, Bournemouth climbed to 6th position in the table, at just four points behind League leaders, Manchester City. That’s a clear improvement compared to last season and they would like to add another 3 points to the tally.

With just two points above the relegation zone, Southampton are almost in danger. They showed some fight during the defeat against Chelsea. Things would have been different if Danny Ings had buried the clear-cut chance on the 26th minute. Southampton are still no pushovers and they would look for a point at least.

Match Prediction: Bournemouth wins

Score Prediction: 3 – 2

Cardiff City vs Fulham

Cardiff City v Fulham

The Lowest Goals scored vs The Highest Goals conceded!

Can Cardiff find a way to score? Can they can turnaround this dismal season. They look like relegation contenders, but they will try to win this game against another relegation battlers.

After some drubbing at the hands of Gunners, Fulham should find a way to fix their leaky defence. With the Firepower up front, they will be unhappy to return with empty hands.

Match Prediction: Fulham wins

Score Prediction: 1-2

