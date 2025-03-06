Farming items in Monster Hunter Wilds, explained

Monster Hunter Wilds took a fresh route when it came to item farming and introduced a new mechanic called Material Retrieval. Under this system, villagers gather resources for you while you focus on hunting. This system significantly reduces the grindy nature of the game and gives you a lot of room to focus on other aspects of gameplay.

In this guide, we delve into everything you will need to know about farming items in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to unlock Material Retrieval to farm items in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can automate your item farming in Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Material Retrieval becomes available once you reach High Rank and progress through the main story. To unlock the mechanic in each region, you must complete specific side quests for different NPCs. Once these quests are finished, the villager will start farming materials for you.

After unlocking Material Retrieval, Nata serves as your central contact point, allowing you to manage all farming operations from one place without needing to visit each village individually.

Material Retrieval unlock requirements:

Biome Settlement Villager Quest Unlocks in Windward Plains Kunafa, Windsong Village Murtabak Beware the Gypceros Chapter 4 Scarlet Forest Wudwud Hideout Plumpeach Make Fluffy Dealings Chapter 4 Oilwell Basin Azuz, The Everforge Sabar Aida’s Apprehensions Chapter 4 Suja, Peaks of Accord Suja Apar Secure Wounded Hollow Chapter 4 Ruins of Wyveria Sild, The Keeper’s Vigil Rysher Astonishing Adaptability Chapter 4

How to complete each unlock quest:

Beware the Gypceros (Kunafa, Windsong Village) – Speak to Zatoh , then hunt a Gypceros in the Windward Plains .

(Kunafa, Windsong Village) – Speak to , then hunt a in the . Make Fluffy Dealings (Wudwud Hideout) – Speak to Plumpeach , then bring her a Vibrant Pelt+ from a Congalala .

(Wudwud Hideout) – Speak to , then bring her a from a . Aida’s Apprehensions (Azuz, The Everforge) – Speak to Aida , then hunt a Rompopolo in the Oilwell Basin .

(Azuz, The Everforge) – Speak to , then hunt a in the . Secure Wounded Hollow (Suja) – After reaching HR 15 and slaying a Frenzied Nerscylla , speak to Apar (no monster hunt required).

(Suja) – After reaching and slaying a , speak to (no monster hunt required). Astonishing Adaptability (Sild, The Keeper’s Vigil) – After reaching HR 20, hunt a Xu Wu in the optional quest of the same name to unlock Rysher as a gatherer.

Once unlocked, villagers will start gathering materials automatically based on your selections.

How to use Material Retrieval in Monster Hunter Wilds

Each region has specific NPCs that can farm for you (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Once a villager is assigned to gather materials, they will collect resources over time. You can retrieve your items at any time by speaking to Nata.

Each villager can only store up to 16 slots of materials . If you don’t collect them in time, additional materials will be wasted.

. If you don’t collect them in time, additional materials will be wasted. Weather conditions influence material collection , affecting the likelihood of certain items appearing.

, affecting the likelihood of certain items appearing. Villagers may occasionally gather rare materials , including crafting components for unique armor sets.

, including crafting components for unique armor sets. Resting in your tent advances time, increasing the number of materials collected.

If you don’t need specific materials, selecting ‘Any’ will give you a mix of useful items.

Effects of the weather on farming

The effectiveness of farming depends on both the village and the weather conditions. Some materials are easier to gather in ideal conditions, while others become unavailable during harsh weather.

There are three weather conditions that affect farming:

Fallow Season – Normal weather with balanced gathering rates. Plenty Season – Ideal weather that increases the success rate of most items. Inclemency Season – Harsh weather that prevents some materials from being gathered while making others more common.

Item availability by weather

Villager Fallow Season Plenty Season Inclemency Season Murtabak (Kunafa) Balanced Best for Herbs & Bugs Cannot Gather Plumpeach (Wudwud) Lower Output Best for Honey & Mushrooms Rare Herb Availability Sabar (Azuz) Normal Best for Seeds & Spores Some Items Unavailable Apar (Suja) Normal Best for Nuts & Snow Herbs Limited Selection Rysher (Sild) Normal Best for Rare Materials Rare Gathering Opportunities

During Inclemency Season, some villagers may stop gathering entirely, while others will have their collection rates significantly reduced.

Gathering Boosts

A Gathering Boost is a special mechanic that temporarily increases the efficiency of villagers in a specific region. This allows them to farm materials at a much faster rate.

How to activate a Gathering Boost:

Look for the message: “A settlement is having monster trouble!” in the environment overview. Select the notification, then click Create Quest to track the monster causing issues. Hunt the monster to resolve the problem. Return to the Material Retrieval menu – the villager’s name will now have a blue arrow, indicating increased farming efficiency.

Gathering Boosts also impact regional traders, increasing the number of items they allow you to trade.

Best items to farm by Villager

Farming in Fallow Season:

Villager Common Items Murtabak Herbs, Honey, Thunderbug Capacitor, Fire Herb, Dragonfell Berry Plumpeach Bitterbug Broth, Mandragora, Flowfern, Ivy Sabar Flashbug Phosphor, Smokenut, Nitroshroom, Might Seed Apar Nulberry, Godbug Essence, Slashberry, Dragonstrike Nut Rysher Bitterbug Broth, Exciteshroom, Devil’s Blight

By fully utilizing Material Retrieval, Gathering Boosts, and weather patterns, you can secure a constant supply of materials without having to gather them yourself in Monster Hunter Wilds.

