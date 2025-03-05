Where to find Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds is a rare crafting material essential for upgrading armor and weapons. Found in the cold and treacherous Iceshard Cliffs, this resource is obtained by scavenging Bonepiles or hunting Comaqchi.

If you're struggling to collect enough Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s everything you need to know about where to find the material and how to farm it efficiently.

Best locations to collect Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Gathering from Bonepiles in the Iceshard Cliffs

One of the most surefire methods of acquiring Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds is by collecting Bonepiles found throughout the Iceshard Cliffs. Bonepiles are relatively easy to identify, usually as giant skeletal corpses on the ground. In contrast to ores or other items that require certain specific tools to collect, gathering from Bonepiles is simple — just approach and interact with them to harvest their materials.

Every Bonepile yields a maximum of three items on each harvest, and potentially more with the help of your Palico or other allies. They respawn about every 15 minutes, so switching between several locations provides a constant stream of materials.

Defeating Comaqchi for Frozen Icebone

If you prefer hunting over gathering, targeting Comaqchi is another way to obtain Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds. This monster, native to the Iceshard Cliffs, drops the resource upon defeat. While it's not a guaranteed drop, farming Comaqchi alongside gathering from Bonepiles increases your chances of stockpiling this valuable material.

How to track Frozen Icebone efficiently

Bonepile in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

1) Locating Bonepiles on the map

Since Frozen Icebone isn't specifically tagged on the map, you will instead have to follow Bonepiles. To help with this, the game has a useful filtering system:

Go into the Map and find the Filter icons setting.

Scroll down to where it says Bonepile icon — tapping on this will highlight all present Bonepiles.

If a Bonepile is recently on cooldown from gathering, a timer will be shown when it will be available again.

2) Waypointing for quicker farming

When you find a Bonepile, you can place a waypoint for a straight path. This is particularly helpful when alternating between several gathering points to minimize downtime. If you're hunting Comaqchi, following its movements prevents you from wasting time searching blindly for the monster.

Boosting Frozen Icebone farming with skills and gear

1) Best armor sets for gathering more Frozen Icebone

To maximize the amount of Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds you collect, you’ll want gear that comes equipped with the Geologist skill. This skill increases the number of materials you gather from resource nodes, including Bonepiles.

Balahara armor set (High Rank) : It comes with the Geologist skill, allowing for additional material yield when gathering.

: It comes with the Geologist skill, allowing for additional material yield when gathering. Chainmail armor set (Low & High Rank): This is another solid option for gathering enthusiasts.

2) Using the Geologist charm for extra loot

If you don’t want to change your armor, crafting and upgrading the Geologist charm lets you equip the Geologist skill separately. This charm can be upgraded to Level 3, offering the following benefits at each level:

Level 1: Grants one extra item per Bonepile.

Grants one extra item per Bonepile. Level 2: Adds an additional item when gathering special materials.

Adds an additional item when gathering special materials. Level 3: Further increases collection rates at Mining Outcrops, making it useful beyond just Bonepiles.

What can you craft with Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Weapons

Frozen Speartuna I

Armor pieces

Dober Coil Alpha

Battle Greaves Alpha

Battle Helm Alpha

Battle Mail Alpha

Hirabami Greaves

Bone Helm Alpha

Bone Vambraces Alpha

Battle Vambraces Alpha

Complete armor sets

Battle Alpha Set

Dober Alpha Set

Bone Alpha Set

Hirabami Set

Talismans

Hungerless Charm II

Sleep Charm II

