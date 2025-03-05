Where to find Guardian Ebony Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds

Guardian Ebony Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds is a unique material that players can use to upgrade weapons, forge armor, or do either for charms. It is not an easy item to come across, as you'll need to defeat a tough monster to acquire it, but getting it can help improve your arsenal.

Ad

This article guides you on where to acquire the Guardian Ebony Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds.

A guide on acquiring the Guardian Ebony Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds

Guardian Ebony Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The Guardian Ebony Gem can be acquired by defeating a High-Rank Guardian Ebony Odogaron. It has a chance to occur as a target reward or as a drop for carving the monster's body/tail. This creature is usually found in the Ruins of Wyveria. For players who want to farm this item by replaying optional quests, here are three of them that feature this monster:

Ad

Trending

White Wails

Purrfect Plundering

The Struggle to Survive

Tips on defeating Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Guardian Ebony Odogaron in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Water attacks are effective against this monster, so use them to weaken it. It is an agile creature, so try to find ways to immobilize it. You can use Great Thunderbugs to paralyze or Flashflies to blind it. Forelegs, hind legs, head, and tail are its weak spots, so make sure to take advantage of that fact.

Ad

Defeat this tough creature and you'll get a chance to earn the titular gem (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The monster can inflict dragonblight on you. Thus, equip any armor that can protect you from it. If you can't find any, hoard up on Nullberries, as they can nullify it. This monster can also regenerate, so use a powerful blunt-damage-based weapon to target its weak limbs to put a dent in its health bar.

Ad

How to use Guardian Ebony Gem in Monster Hunter Wilds

The gem is a Rarity 7 item that can be sold for 9,960 Zenny. Its in-game description is as follows:

"A rare jewel that developed within a Guardian Ebony Odogaron. Said to hold a strange draconic power."

It can be used to craft the following items:

Weapons Armor Set Charm 1 Bequeathed Enmity Guardian Ebony Alpha(α) Set 1 Chain Charm II 1 Bequeathed Oblivion Guardian Ebony Beta(β) Set 1 Fitness Charm IV 1 Bequeathed Testament 1 Bequeathed Animus 1 Bequeathed Regret

Ad

Check out our other guides on Monster Hunter Wilds:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.