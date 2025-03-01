The ability to replay optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds is a great feature for players who want to re-experience certain hunts without restarting the entire campaign. It allows you to farm certain parts off of creatures to complete builds. But more than that, it also serves as a good way to replay a fight.

This article will guide you on how to replay optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to replay optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

Quest Counter in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via SEGA)

To replay optional quests, you'll need to select them from the Post/Join quest menu. It can be done by talking to Alma, your quest handler. You'll find her inside the Base Camp and Kunafa village. However, she'll also be roaming around with you during expeditions, making the menu accessible and convenient.

When you interact with her, the quest counter will open. From there, you'll need to open the Post/Join quest menu. Here, head to the Optional Quests option in the list.

Next up, if you're targeting a specific creature, you can choose the corresponding hunt from all the unlocked optional quests and post it. This will put out the request for other lobby players to join. You can invite random hunters to your quest, or you can create a private lobby to play co-op with your friends only.

If you find the suitable quest, you can join a hunt posted by another player by heading to the Lobby Member Quests tab. Note that the multiplayer options will only work if the players have joined a lobby in the game.

Replay optional quests in single-player

You'll unlock optional quests as you progress through the game's main narrative (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Mentioned above were the instructions for those who want to enjoy the hunt with other players. However, if you want to replay optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds solo, then the game provides the option for that too.

But for it to work, you will need to change lobbies. To do that,

Talk to Alma Open the quest counter Go to the Change Lobby tab (using R1/RB) Choose 'Online Single Player'

This will restart your game, this time putting you in single-player mode. From there on, you can follow the instructions mentioned before to replay optional quests in Monster Hunter Wilds.

However, you will still be able to ask for assists. In this mode, if youfire the SOS flare, NPC Support Hunters will come in to help. If, for some reason, you change your mind, you can revert back to multiplayer mode by joining lobbies in the same quest counter menu.

