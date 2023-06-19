"Fat phony": Dr DisRespect calls out HasanAbi's reaction to him uninstalling Call of Duty in support of Nickmercs

As the Nickmercs controversy rages on, Dr Disrespect has stood by his announcement that he will not play Call of Duty Warzone until the developers officially apologize to Nick for removing his Operator bundle from the game in the aftermath of the streamer's supposed anti-LGBT comments. He is reported to have said the subject of gay rights is inappropriate for classrooms.

HasanAbi, a left-leaning political commentator and streamer, took a jibe at Dr Disrespect's strong show of support for Nickmercs by referencing the latter's self-confessed infidelity in the past.

Read on to find out more about what both streamers said about the other and how they fit into the larger controversy surrounding Nickmercs' disputed comments.

Hasan Abi references Dr Disrespect's cheating scandal while talking about Nickmercs controversy

Nickmercs' June 7 reply to a video where pro and anti-LGBT protestors are seen in a violent clash sparked the entire controversy. Soon after it became a major point of contention, Call of Duty developers Activision decided to pull Nick's Operator bundle from the game, the same having been released just a week ago.

In protest, Dr Disrespect uninstalled the game in his next livestream on June 9. While watching a clip of the same, Hasan said:

"He is more loyal to Nickmercs having his skin, than his own wife. Yes, he's more loyal to that."

While some Dr Disrespect fans rushed to Hasan's comments section to defend the former moments after the clip surfaced, the Doc himself hit back later at the political creator in a stream:

"Like who's this fat phony, Hasan, this fat phony. He's so concerned about everything, about the two-time...these people man, you just don't worry about anything, except yourself, and what's close to you, and what matters to you."

He was addressing a larger question from a viewer about how the creator handles continued criticism from some sections of the streaming community, particularly when he takes contentious positions like coming out in support of Nick. He went on to say:

"He (Hasan) wouldn't say these types of things, if we're standing next to each other, you know? He wouldn't, because he knows there's repurcussions, right?"

Hasan's reference to the Doc's infidelity, which the latter also acknowledged as the "two time," was from the streamer's own confession of the same back in 2017. The then 35-year-old streamer came clean about having been unfaithful to his wife and having multiple partners in a rare stream where he did not adopt his online alter-ego as Dr Disrespect.

After his confession, he took a break from streaming. The drama that followed after he opened up is still considered one of the low points in the creator's almost decade-long run in the spotlight.

Dr Disrespect is a figurehead in the streaming community, with over four million subscribers on YouTube, and a massive dedicated fan following, affectionately dubbed the "Champions Club." His success is attributed more to his streaming style than his considerable skills as a gamer.

