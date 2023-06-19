"That's what the internet does": Nickmercs defends controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Tweet, says people online are twisting his words

Popular content creator Nickmercs' supposed anti-LGBTQ community stance continues to haunt him, with the streamer having to reclarify his intentions behind his comments in a recent stream. The Florida-based streamer came under fire from gay rights activists when he said that schools are not the place to discuss issues surrounding the LGBT community.

While he has since maintained that his opposition is merely towards gay rights being discussed in classrooms and not homosexuality or the discourse around it, criticism of the streamer has been relentless. Read on to learn about his latest statements on the matter and the entire controversy.

"I stand by everything I said": Nickmercs defends anti-LGBT statements again in a recent stream

(Watch from 29:54)

This was the streamer's first live broadcast since the controversy came to light. While addressing the chat, Nickmercs reiterated his position on the entire matter:

"I stand by everything I said..and that's where I'm at, and that's where I land."

He continued, saying that the entire storm was a non-issue caused by a flawed internet culture, where people are out to get each other:

"You can paint me up again, to be anything you want me to be. That's what the Internet does, they take eight words and they spin it, and twist it, and finagle it, and "you're this this and that." They go find a fxcking tweet from 2011 and go "OH SEE."

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman



It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle



@CallofDuty @NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together.It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle .@NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together. It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle@CallofDuty

Nickmercs has enjoyed strong support from several creators, most notably from Dr. Disrespect and TimTheTatman, both of whom expressed their solidarity with him soon after the controversy arose. They also criticized the Call of Duty developers for removing his Operator bundle from the game.

TimTheTatman even asked Activision to remove his bundle from the game in a strong show of support for Nick.

The above tweet from the 32-year-old creator is at the center of the issue, which he made in response to a video shared by Brennan Murphy, where anti and pro-LGBTQ protestors were seen in a violent clash. Both protests were organized around the issue of the school board's proposal to recognize June as Pride Month.

Nickmercs responded to Chris Puckett's tweet on the same video, where the latter took a pro-LGBTQ stance. Nick replied with the tweet linked above, sparking the controversy.

Puckett @ COD CHAMPS 🏆 @MLGPuckett



Americans are in a sad place right now.

Let people love who they love and live your own life. Brennan Murphy @brenonade Anti-LGBT protestors attack Pro-LGBT demonstrators outside of a Glendale, CA schoolboard meeting.



The schoolboard is voting on recognizing June as Pride month. Anti-LGBT protestors attack Pro-LGBT demonstrators outside of a Glendale, CA schoolboard meeting.The schoolboard is voting on recognizing June as Pride month. https://t.co/T1zqZMTn7D This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment.Americans are in a sad place right now.Let people love who they love and live your own life. twitter.com/brenonade/stat… This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment. Americans are in a sad place right now.Let people love who they love and live your own life. twitter.com/brenonade/stat…

The tweet has been viewed by over 15 million people, with a significant share of viewers expressing disappointment and anger at the streamer's position.

With the issue still a major point of discussion among the community, following Nickmercs' repeated clarifications, it remains to be seen how the issue plays out in the long run.

