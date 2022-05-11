"Why do you guys clip me in the worst moments?"- FAUXRE claims her rant about Streamlabs was in good humor

While on stream, FAUXRE watched a clip of herself ranting about Streamlabs. In the clip, she complained about an update to the user interface of the website and had some harsh words for whoever was responsible.

A few days later, she reacted to the clip. The streamer claimed that she was joking in the video and asked fans why they like to clip her when she's livid.

"Why do you guys clip me in the worst moments?"

FAUXRE claims her Streamlabs rant was a joke

FAUXRE went on a rant about Streamlabs on a recent stream. The variety streamer is not a fan of the recent update to the site's user interface, stating that she uses it out of necessity and doesn't appreciate these changes.

"I don't like using your website."

She went on to claim that Streamlabs' goal for changing the UI was to make it look better aesthetically. However, according to the streamer, they failed spectacularly:

"It doesn't even look pretty. It looks like trash."

She went on to claim that an intern must've been responsible for the update, and harshly suggested that whoever is responsible should be fired.

"What f****** intern made this s***? It looks like s***."

A few days later, she reacted to the clip on stream and claimed that she wasn't being serious.

"I'm obviously f****** around!"

She said that the face she made at the end of the clip should prove that she was joking. FAUXRE asked her viewers in the chat why they liked to clip her during her worst moments, explaining that it makes for a bad first impression.

"Anyone who finds me is gonna be like 'Yo, this chick is f****** nuts!'"

Fans react to FAUXRE's Streamlabs rant

Viewers on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit were split on whether they believed the clip was a problem or not. Some said that they either agreed with the variety streamer or didn't see it as a big deal.

The clip also sparked a debate about double standards, with some saying that if a large male streamer like xQc said the exact same thing that people would find it funny.

Others disagreed with that take, saying the real reason is because she is a smaller streamer and people don't know her well enough to tell if she was joking.

While it is hard to tell whether the streamer was jesting, there is truth to the claim that big streamers go on rants all the time and are applauded for it.

