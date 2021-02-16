FaZe Clan announces the arrival of Karrigan from mousesports CS: GO, bid farewell to another legend 

Mousesports CS: GO has announced the departure of venerated in-game leader Finn "Karrigan" Andersen. Karrigan will be joining FaZe Clan after spending two years away from the organization.

Karrigan, over the years, has established himself as one of the most respected IGLs in CS: GO history.

An IGL has the responsibility of communicating and binding the team together. Essentially, a team is only as strong as its IGL.

Time to say goodbye. 🎶



Thank you @karriganCSGO for captaining our CS:GO team in the past 23 months and all the best in your next endeavor. Both parties mutually agreed on a contract termination in time before #IEM Katowice.



2010-2012, 2013, 2014, 2019-2021, ?



— mousesports (@mousesports) February 15, 2021

Karrigan has led several organizations to victories at major CS: GO events. He has created a system that is not only hard to beat but also functions as a prototype for other IGLs in the competitive scene.

The news of his departure came yesterday morning. The mousesports banner reflected on some of his magnificent performances over the years.

Mousesports CS: GO announce the departure of Karrigan

The Danish Counter-Strike legend was previously a part of FaZe's roster before moving to mousesports in 2019. He spent two years with mousesports, leading a young and talented roster. However, the organization's performances did not meet the expected results.

A legend to the game of Counter Strike and a legend in the story of FaZe Clan.



— FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) February 14, 2021

As one legend arrives at FaZe, another bids farewell. Olof "Olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson spent four years at FaZe before announcing his departure around the same time Karrigan announced his arrival.

FaZe's CS: GO roster over the last few years has enjoyed considerable success but has fallen just short of making a mark in majors. Olofmeister stepped down temporarily last year.

Not the ending i wanted but we qualified and that was the most important! Time to take a step back and ill update you guys about my future. Was alot of fun playing and the future is looking really bright for the FaZe team, wish them nothing but the best as always! GGs! — olofmeister (@olofmeister) February 14, 2021

He has returned on several occasions to function as the 5th member of the roster. He announced his departure when rumors around his retirement surfaced on the internet.

Karrigan, on the other hand, might not require much time to settle into his new role since he has a history with the organization.

The FaZe roster now comprises of the following players:

Coldzera

Twistzz

Rain

Broky

Karrigan

Olofmesiter hasn't yet informed the world where he's headed next. He will be an arsenal for any team that comes forward to sign him.

Streaming CS: GO is one option on the table. Another option is making a switch to Valorant as other CS: GO legends have done over the course of the year.