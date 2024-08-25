FaZe Clan vs OG - CS2 BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2024 Semifinal: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The first Semifinal matchup of FaZe Clan vs OG at BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2024 is all set to entertain fans worldwide. Both European teams will be looking to secure their tickets to the BLAST Fall Final 2024 and bag a massive prize pool of US$20,000. On top of it, the winner will receive 900 BLAST Premier points to help them with their BLAST leaderboard ranking.

This article will shed some light on a few key factors that might influence the outcome of the match alongside a brief prediction section forecasting the results.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion

FaZe Clan vs OG: Who’ll qualify for the CS2 BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024?

Prediction

FaZe Clan vs OG is all set to be a terse, closely-contested affair. While FaZe Clan will enter the series as clear favorites, the newly formed OG squad definitely has the potential to cause a dramatic upset against the former BLAST World Final 2023 runner-ups.

Due to their heartbreaking loss against NiP at Fall Groups, FaZe was forced to compete in the Fall Showdown 2024, just so they could book a berth in the Fall Finals. Thankfully, they had a stellar start to their journey with a flawless 2-0 win over Rare Atom.

In fact, their performance was so dominant that karrigan and company almost rendered themselves as one of the unstoppable rosters in this tournament.

In their next matchup, FaZe struggled quite a bit against the Brazilian side paiN in the quarters, although they managed to win the BO3 (Best of 3) series with a 2-1 scoreline. The Rifler duo, ropz and frozen went on a fragging spree, while broky was instrumental with the AWP. Hence, the roster appeared perfectly in sync.

Read More: CS2 BLAST Premier World Final to be held in Singapore

On the other hand, OG also had an exceptional start to their Fall Showdown journey, defeating HEROIC. MoDo appeared unstoppable with the AWP, while the rifler duo F1KU and Buzz assisted him well. However, the quarterfinal matchup wasn’t very satisfying for them as they lost their first map, Dust 2 against AMKAL.

Still, OG managed to make a comeback as they won their remaining two matches with a 13-0, and 13-6 scoreline respectively. F1KU and Nexius were perfectly in sync with each other, while MoDo managed to pick himself up on the scoreboard with his AWPing. Thus, from the looks of it, the newly formed team has quite a lot of potential under Chr1zN’s captaincy.

Coming to the FaZe vs OG matchup, the scales are tipped significantly towards FaZe Clan. However, judging from OG's recent performances, F1KU and Nexius can prove to be a wildcard for the underdogs. Hence, they might give FaZe a run for their money.

Head-to-Head

In CS2, FaZe Clan and OG have never crossed their patch against each other. This will be their first online matchup.

Recent results

FaZe Clan won their previous quarterfinal matchup against paiN Gaming with a 2-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, OG also secured a victory with a 2-1 scoreline against AMKAL.

Also Read: CS2 reportedly rakes $610 million in profits for first half in 2024

CS2 BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2024 rosters (FaZe Clan vs OG)

Below are the expected rosters for the upcoming FaZe Clan vs OG match:

FaZe Clan

Finn “karrigan” Andersen (IGL)

Andersen (IGL) Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Nygaard David “frozen” Čerňanský

Čerňanský Robin “ropz” Kool

Kool Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Saukants Filip “NEO” Kubski (Coach)

OG

Christoffer “Chr1zN” Storgaard (IGL)

Storgaard (IGL) Mădălin-Andrei “MoDo” Mirea

Mirea Christian “Buzz” Andersen

Andersen Bram “Nexius” Campana

Campana Maciej “F1KU” Miklas

Miklas Lambert “Lambert” Prigent (Coach)

When and where to watch FaZe Clan vs OG?

Counter-Strike enthusiasts across different regions must stay tuned to BLASTPremier’s official Twitch and YouTube channels to catch the ultimate action of the FaZe Clan vs OG matchup.

Here are the dates and timings for the fiery matchup between FaZe Clan vs OG:

PT: August 25, 2024, at 9:00 AM

August 25, 2024, at CEST: August 25, 2024, at 6:00 PM

August 25, 2024, at IST: August 25, 2024, at 9:30 PM

Curious fans can watch the live broadcast of the match on these websites:

To watch FaZe Clan vs OG on Twitch: Click Here

Click Here To watch FaZe Clan vs OG on YouTube: Click Here

For more articles regarding Valve’s in–house 5v5, check out Sportskeeda’s CS2 page.

