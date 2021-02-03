FaZe Jarvis banned again for trying to play Fortnite, this time on YouTube

Banned in 2019 for cheating in Fortnite, FaZe Jarvis doesn't seem to be giving up.

Two years back, Epic Games dropped the ban hammer on him for using aimlock on an alternate account to show his fans on YouTube. Even after a tearful apology, the publisher made no change in the decision, and his ban continues to stand.

Marking this his third account to be banned in a year, this time, FaZe Jarvis was suspended live on YouTube. Fans can catch the moment where he got banned below.

FaZe Jarvis banned again

Trying his luck by obscuring his details and not using a face-cam while streaming, FaZe Jarvis hopped on to stream Fortnite on his YouTube channel.

Before even getting in a second 'Victory Royale,' the streamer was banned live by Epic.

After being permanently banned from Fortnite by Epic Games, FaZe Jarvis has tried a 2nd time to come back and play. He has now been banned again, this time on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/OEo0WRDWRC — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 2, 2021

When FaZe Jarvis was banned for the second time on Twitch in September 2020, the reaction and subsequent end to the stream had fans questioning the content creator's legitimacy, accusing him of pulling off a publicity stunt.

Fans interpreted his reaction as fake, and the immediate announcement that his manager wanted him to end the stream quickly rubbed people the wrong way.

jarvis and the faze staff after making $50,000 from a 15 minute stream pic.twitter.com/RL1jAacWTx — Rooski7 (@Rooski7_) September 12, 2020

This is further backed up by evidence in the latest YouTube stream that got him banned, where, even though he obscured his info, at the 1:41 mark, viewers can note his username as 'FaZeJarvisLIVE.'

A player looking to fly under Epic's radar would never use the name that is close to the one that got them banned. The original video and link to the stream has now been turned to private and is unavailable to watch.

